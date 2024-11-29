Over a month after inauguration, PGI’s Advanced Diabetes Centre treats none

Inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on October 23, 2024, the state-of-the-art Advanced Diabetes Centre at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is yet to treat patients. This is the scenario even though the centre, built at a cost of ₹63 crore, is fully equipped with outpatient facilities and cutting-edge equipment required for doctors to start functioning. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the state-of-the-art Advanced Diabetes Centre at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Usually, any service is inaugurated only when it is fully ready to serve patients, but in case of the Advanced Diabetes Centre things are different.

At the inauguration, the chief minister directed the SGPGI doctors to serve the patients at the one of the most advanced diabetes centres to save lives. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and minister of state for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

Both of them had very high hopes from this centre .But even over a month after the inauguration, patients are not getting services at the centre.

A hospital insider said the centre was designed to provide integrated diabetes care under one roof, not only for the residents of Uttar Pradesh but also patients from neighbouring states and countries.

It was expected to be a hub for diabetes care, offering clinical evaluations, specialised treatment, and education to address all types of diabetes and its complications.

It also aimed to provide tele-consultation for remote areas and community outreach through mobile clinics. But it has yet to become functional.

The centre’s goal was to unite specialists from multiple fields to ensure comprehensive diabetes care, including sub-specialty clinics for gestational diabetes, diabetic kidney care, eye care, foot care, and both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, but even the doctors required to treat diabetes are not sitting for patient care.

Insiders suggest that while the centre boasts of modern facilities, there has been no clinical activity and patients who need advanced care are being returned. The project’s objectives also included the creation of a trained cadre of professionals, enhanced research in diabetes care, and an outreach program to raise awareness and provide treatment in remote areas.

The lack of progress in patient care has raised concerns over the center’s utility and effectiveness.

Initially, the centre was presented as a critical step in combating the growing diabetes epidemic in India, where approximately 10% of the population suffers from the condition. However, as of now, the only visible outcome is the tall, unused building, leaving many to question its future.

WILL BE FULLY OPERATIONAL IN TWO MONTHS: SGPGIMS DIRECTOR

SGPGIMS director Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “The Advanced Diabetes Center was scheduled to begin operations the day after its inauguration, but we wanted to ensure the best possible facilities for our patients, that’s why we have slightly delayed our full-fledged operations because we anticipate a high volume of visitors. Currently, we are in the process of recruiting a dedicated team of faculty and support staff. Within the next two months, you will see the centre fully operational, and I assure you, it will be one of the best in the country.”

WHAT HoD SAYS

For his part, Professor Subhash Yadav, incharge of the Advanced Diabetes Centre, said, “Officially, (for) anything which you want to know about Advanced Diabetes Centre, contact my head of department. Without consent of HoD, I can’t speak over the issue. We decided only one person will communicate.”

When contacted, head of the endocrine department Professor Preeti Dabadghao said, “Full-fledged services are yet to begin. Once we start services, we will let you know. We can’t admit anyone if the full things are not set up.”

The faculty of endocrine department includes professor and head Dr Preeti Dabadghao, Professor Subhash Yadav incharge of Advance Diabetes Centre, Associate Professor Rohit A Sinha, Assistant Professor Shivendra Varma, Professor Bibhuti Bhushan Mohanta.