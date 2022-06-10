Over half of U.P. Board schools in 22 districts still sans websites

Listed under the 100-day action plan of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the work of ensuring setting up websites of all schools of UP Board and other tasks have fallen much behind schedule.

Orders were given on May 25 and May 27 to create websites and webpages of all over 28,000 UP Board-affiliated schools, making of email ids of all students enrolled in these institutions and completing resource mapping of all recognised unaided secondary schools by May 30, 2022. But till June 7, websites of less than 45% of the schools in 22 districts of the state have been created, state education department records show.

Websites of less than 45% of secondary schools in Varanasi, Agra, Azamgarh, Sambhal, Fatehpur, Kannauj, Chandauli, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Hathras, Firozabad, Mathura, Auraiya, Etah, Basti, Farrukhabad, Rae Bareli, Aligarh, Varanasi, Unnao, Ballia and Mainpuri districts have been made till June 7, records show.

Similarly, in 18 districts, including Kannauj, Hardoi, Gautam Budh Nagar, Balrampur, Etah, Chandauli, Lucknow, Auraiya, Hamirpur, Deoria, Unnao, Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, Mau, Azamgarh, Ballia, Agra and Mainpuri, webpages were created in less than 45% of the schools till June 6.

In light of the slow pace of these works, UP Board’s additional secretary (administration) Shiv Lal has ordered district inspectors of schools of these districts concerned to complete the listed works on priority by June 10, says a senior UP Board official.

The June 8 missive, a copy of which is with HT, mentions the tasks incomplete till first week of June 2022 while also duly lists names of the districts which have failed to complete the top priority work under each head of the tasks.

As per the missive, even the work of resource mapping of unaided private secondary schools affiliated to UP Board has still not been completed in as many as 54 out of the total 75 districts of the state.

Resource mapping work has not been completed in 45% of recognised unaided schools in 54 districts that include Sonbhadra, Etawah, Hapur, Amroha, Maharajganj, Shamli, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sambhal, Muzaffarnagar, Kushinagar, Mirzapur, Shahjahanpur, Gonda, Basti, Pilibhit, Chandauli, Auraiya, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Mau, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Kaushambi and Unnao till June 6, the missive notes.

Names of districts like Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Budaun, Bhadohi, Bahraich, Sant Kabir Nagar, Aligarh, Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat, Meerut, Deoria, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Hamirpur, Etah, Ballia, Pratapgarh, Agra and Mainpuri are also on this list.

