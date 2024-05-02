Overloaded autorickshaw plunges into drain; many hurt

Multiple persons were injured after an overloaded autorickshaw slipped into a nearly 20-foot-deep drain near Jagrani Hospital on the Ring Road in the Gudamba area of Lucknow on Wednesday. A crane pulls an autorickshaw out of a drain, near Gudamba on Wednesday. (Sourced)

“Around 11-12 people were onboard the three-wheeler. While most of the passengers were hurt, some even sustained critical injuries,” said Gudamba station house officer Nitish Kumar Srivastava.

The exact number of people hospitalised was yet to be ascertained when this report was filed.

According to locals, some eyewitnesses even jumped into the passengers’ rescue. “After an hour of hard work, the rickshaw could be pulled out with the help of a crane,” said police, adding that the vehicle was ferrying passengers from Madiyaon to Munshipulia when the accident took place.

Aarti, one of the passengers who was undergoing treatment at Jagrani Hospital, said there were eight passengers in the back and three more were sitting next to the driver. “I have been severely hurt in my fingers,” she said, adding a fellow passenger was undergoing treatment for a broken hand due to the accident.

Commuters often complain of traffic jams due to construction activities underway on multiple patches on the stretch.