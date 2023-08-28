News / Cities / Lucknow News / Painting the message of women empowerment

Painting the message of women empowerment

ByDeep Saxena
Aug 28, 2023 04:16 PM IST

Artist Durga Kainthola's solo exhibition 'Shaktism' is currently underway at Kala Srot Art Gallery in the state capital. The exhibition features 12 sculptures and 16 paintings, with a focus on women empowerment. The exhibition will run until August 30.

Artist Durga Kainthola has come up with a solo painting and sculpture exhibition ‘Shaktism’ underway at Kala Srot Art Gallery in the state capital.

Artist Durga Kainthola during her exhibition currently underway at Kala Srot Art Gallery in Lucknow
Artist Durga Kainthola during her exhibition currently underway at Kala Srot Art Gallery in Lucknow

Born in Kolkata with roots in Uttarakhand and living in Delhi for three decades, Kainthola has put up several solo and group exhibitions in various parts of India as well as abroad including Hong Kong, Germany and the US.

“As an artist your work reflects your surroundings. You can’t close your eyes and not take notice. My sculptures and installations are centred on issues related to women empowerment.

Visitors posing in front of her masterpiece titled Self-Defense.
Visitors posing in front of her masterpiece titled Self-Defense.

12 sculptures and 16 paintings have been put up on display. On her unique installation Self-Defense, which is catching the fancy of many, she shares, “I have dressed this sculpture in a metal bikini, carrying a gun and bullets. The theme is freedom to wear whatever a girl wants to and be well equipped to protect herself without depending on others. Message is to be your own saviour!”

Her installations are wowing Lucknowites.
Her installations are wowing Lucknowites.

Her paintings are inspired by Mother Goddess and her avatars. Kainthola also works on historical artifacts and also documents them.

A large number of Lucknowites have been turning up to see her paintings and artifacts. On the opening day (Saturday), a kathak presentation by College of Arts and Craft student Vivekand Rajak was also staged with a theme of ArdhNareshwar.

The exhibition is on till August 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out