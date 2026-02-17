Pakistani spy deported after 17 years in UP jail

A Pakistani national convicted of spying was deported to his country after completing a 17-year jail term in India. Authorities transferred him under heavy security from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to the Attari-Wagah border, where he was handed over to Pakistani officials on Tuesday, a senior officer confirmed. Iqbal Bhatti handed over to Pakistani officials on Tuesday. (For representation)

Iqbal Bhatti, said to be in his 50s, had been released 11 months ago after serving his sentence but remained lodged at a detention centre on the premises of the Gautam Buddh Nagar jail pending deportation formalities. Officials said the process was completed recently, enabling his transfer out of India.

Saharanpur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manoj Yadav said Bhatti was arrested on August 8, 2008, in Patiala by Punjab Police after sensitive military maps were recovered from his possession. Investigations revealed he had been living for nearly a year in Saharanpur’s Haqiqat Nagar under the alias Devaraj Sehgal.

Using forged documents, he obtained a voter ID card, PAN card and ration card, which he used to open an account at the State Bank of India. During document verification, the bank manager grew suspicious and filed a complaint on November 6, 2008, leading to further legal action.

Bhatti was charged under multiple serious provisions, including Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. After his conviction by a Saharanpur court, he was lodged in the Gautam Buddh Nagar jail due to security concerns, as an army camp is located near the Saharanpur jail and sensitive defence documents had been recovered from him.

Combining multiple cases, he spent nearly 17 years in prison. His sentence ended on March 22, 2025, after which he was kept under strict surveillance in the detention facility pending deportation.

Following completion of his sentence, jail authorities sent a report to local police to initiate deportation. Correspondence then took place among police, intelligence units and prison officials, and directions were sought from the ministry of home affairs and the ministry of external affairs.

The external affairs ministry sought details of the cases registered in Punjab. After all legal formalities were completed and coordination established with the Pakistani embassy, authorities approved his repatriation.

Bhatti underwent a medical examination at the district hospital under tight security. During the check-up, he claimed innocence. Officials said the deportation was carried out strictly in accordance with central government directives and legal procedures.

ASP Manoj Yadav said Bhatti had four cases registered against him locally, in addition to the one filed by Punjab Police. After completion of the process late Monday night, he was escorted under tight security to the Attari border. He confirmed Bhatti was handed over to the Pakistani Rangers following due legal procedure on Tuesday.