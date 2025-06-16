Panchayat Polls: UP Congress pushes ground-level mobilisation

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Sunday directed its district-level leaders to intensify preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections, describing them as a true test of the party’s grassroots strength. The review of the Braj region comes after the West Zone review began on June 14. (Sourced)

“All district-level leaders will play a crucial role in panchayat elections, which are a true test of the party’s strength at the grassroots,” Avinash Pande, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and UP in-charge, said, during a review meeting held in Lucknow.

The review, which focused on the Braj region, was attended by UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, Congress legislature party leader Aradhna Mishra, and several other senior leaders. Districts under the scanner included Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Kasganj, Aligarh, Hathras, Badaun, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Farrukhabad.

“All coordinators should spend maximum time in their respective areas as this is significant for building a strong organisational structure in the party,” Ajay Rai said.

State Congress leaders also approved several district-level committees during the review. However, in many districts, committee proposals lacked representation from all communities. District and city presidents have been instructed to rework these lists to include women, Dalits, backwards classes, and minorities.

Referring to party leader Rahul Gandhi’s vision, Pande said, “The organisational structure should reflect the principles of social justice. Every section of society must get a place in the party hierarchy.”

