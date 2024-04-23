Pande holds meetings to mobilise support for INDIA bloc candidates

LUCKNOW: All India Congress Committee general secretary (U.P. In-charge) Avinash Pande is conducting coordination meetings to support the INDIA bloc candidates in five Lok Sabha constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh. All India Congress Committee general secretary (U.P. In-charge) Avinash Pande (Sourced)

Pande held coordination meetings with office-bearers of local units of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party, among others, to mobilise support for the Congress-SP alliance candidates in the Mathura, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra, Firozabad, and Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Congress is contesting 17 out of UP’s 80 Lok Sabha seats, including Mathura and Fatehpur Sikri.

“Reached the Lok Sabha constituency #Agra for the next INDIA bloc coordination meeting. Discussed the common points of Congress’ Nyaya Patra and the alliance manifesto with alliance colleagues and workers and resolved to take it to every household. INDIA bloc candidate Mr. Suresh Chand ji and national secretary Mr. @AlamTauquirJNU ji were present in the meeting,” said Pande in a post on X.

“Today, a coordination meeting of the INDIA alliance was held in the Lok Sabha constituency #Mathura. The leaders and workers of all the constituent parties, including the INDIA bloc candidate Mr. Mukesh Dhangar, national secretary Mr. @AlamTauquirJNU, were present in the meeting. INDIA will fight, INDIA will win,” said Pande in another post on X.