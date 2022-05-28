Panel to probe namaz offered on college campus in Aligarh
Agra The principal of Shri Varshney College in Aligarh has constituted a fact -finding committee to probe the incident of ‘namaz’ having been offered on the campus by an assistant professor of the law department earlier this week.
Meanwhile, youth wing leaders of BJP in Aligarh have demanded police action against the assistant professor within 48 hours, alleging that he had deliberately attempted to cause differences on the college campus which was meant for education.
BJP Yuva Morcha leaders led by Amit Goswami, vice president of the Morcha’s Mahanagar unit, reached Sri Varshney College in Aligarh on Friday after a video of a faculty member offering ‘namaz’ on the college campus went viral.
“We have informed the police, handed over a complaint and given 48 hours for initiating action against the assistant professor who had offered ‘namaz’ on the college premises. Police assured us they would take action and register a case in connection with the matter soon,” said Goswami on Saturday.
“It was wrong on the part of the assistant professor to offer ‘namaz’ on the college campus which is meant for imparting education. Such conduct by a teacher will cause differences among students. The college campus is not meant for propagating one’s religious beliefs,” he said.
‘Such provocative acts might trigger recital of Hanuman Chalisa by students. We have talked to the college administration and were informed that a show cause notice had been issued to the assistant professor by the college authorities,” said Goswami.
“This is not a stray incident but part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame the present BJP government in the state,” added the BJP youth wing leader.
Professor AK Gupta, principal of Sri Varshney College in Aligarh, returned on Saturday after leave and informed that a fact-finding committee had been constituted to probe the matter and submit its report.
“This committee will apprise us of the facts related to the matter of ‘namaz’ offered by Prof SR Khalid, assistant professor in the law faculty of our college. The committee will suggest measures so that such incidents do not recur,” he said.
“We are of the firm view that education centres should be kept away from such activities as students come here for learning. We are not going to allow recurrence of such acts on our campus,” said Gupta.
-
Pune woman killed, husband injured after being hit by car
The Wanowrie police have booked a man for rash and negligent driving after the car he was driving killed the wife of a senior citizen in the area on Friday. The couple was walking on the road at the time of the accident. According to the police, Narendrasingh Negi (63) and Vishwambari Negi (60) were walking on the road in front of SRPF group two gate when a speeding car knocked them from behind.
-
Amravati man booked for stalking woman athlete
The Bhosari police have booked a man for stalking and harassing a woman athlete whom he had met in Assam. The crime took place between March 20 till May 26 this year, police stated. The victim has lodged a complaint under the Indian Penal Code 354 (a) and 354 (d) against the accused who is a resident of Amravati. Fed up with the constant harassment, an FIR was lodged against the accused.
-
Muslim scholars voice concern over prevailing atmosphere in country
MEERUT On the first day of the two-day conference of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Deoband town of Saharanpur on Saturday, Muslim scholars expressed concern about the prevailing atmosphere of hate in the country. The conference will also pass resolutions on the concluding day. Addressing the gathering, former MP and president of the organisation Maulana Mehmood Madni said, “You can't douse fire with fire and hate can be defeated only by spreading love and affection.”
-
Car catches fire on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, 7 passengers escape unhurt
In a miraculous escape, seven female passengers of a car that caught fire at Borghat on Pune-Mumbai expressway, managed to stay unhurt, police officials said on Saturday. According to police, the women hailed from Vichumbe village near Panvel and were heading to Ekvira Mata Mandir on Friday, when the incident took place. The other family members were there in another car, which was ahead of them.
-
UP govt says no women employee can be made to work at night without consent
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said no women worker in the state was bound to work before 6am and after 7pm without their consent. The move is aimed at improving the safety of women at workplaces, it said. “Women workers working between 7pm to 6am shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back,” the directive read.
