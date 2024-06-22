Parasailing to jet-skiing: Gomti Riverfront to host 22 adventure sports

From parasailing, ballooning and flying fox to speed boat rides, jet-skiing, aqua cycling and sky cycling, Gomti Riverfront in the state capital is on the path to become a new destination for the enthusiasts of adventure sports, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials said. (File)

For the first time, Lucknow will play host to 22 land, air and water-based adventure sporting activities for which an area of around 20,000 square metre of the riverfront will be used. Out of this area, 6,000 square metre will be reserved for core activities.

The Yogi Adityanath government has entrusted the project to LDA.

Thrill-seekers will be able to experience land zorbing, bungee trampoline, all-terrain vehicle rides, go-karting, mechanical bull riding, paintball, rope courses, shooting, archery, and a giant wheel.

In the list of air-based activities, parasailing, ballooning, sky cycling, zip lining, flying fox, and a giant swing are proposed.

Water adventure sports will include water zorbing, water rollers, paddle boats, speed boats, jet skiing, and aqua cycling.

“LDA is coming up with a first-of-its-kind adventure sports hub in the state capital at Gomti Riverfront,” said Indramani Tripathi, the LDA vice-chairman.

“The state government has come up with a mega plan to develop adventure sports on 20,000 sq metre at the riverfront to boost adventure tourism,” Tripathi said, adding, “Out of this, 6,000 sq metre will be reserved for core activities,” he added.

As such, LDA has earmarked entrance number 7 near the Ghaus Mohammad Cricket Stadium for the project.

According to Tripathi, close to 50,000 people visit the riverfront daily.

Also, LDA has started the process of selecting an agency to execute the project. It has invited applications through a request for proposal (RFP) to complete the project within three months after the finalisation of the agency, said the state government.

“All safety measures will be put in place to ensure that no mishap takes place. High-safety standards will be enforced for visitors,” asserted Tripathi.