Parking violation: Police ‘clamp’ down on 48 cars with drivers inside at Ganj

City traffic police have escalated their enforcement efforts by not only towing vehicles parked in no-parking zones daily but also clamping cars parked in Hazratganj. Tuesday saw a crackdown, with 48 four-wheelers clamped along the main market road, despite drivers being present inside. Additionally, challans were issued to the violators. Traffic police clamping a wrongly-parked car at Hazratganj in the city on Tuesday. (Sourced)

“Hazratganj is one of the busiest and most-important locations in the city. In view of traffic snarls, police launched a campaign in Hazratganj and 48 vehicles were clamped for violating parking rules,” the deputy commissioner of traffic police in the city said in a note. According to the traffic department, challan were also being issued for the violation. “All drivers are advised by traffic police to park their vehicles only in the designated underground parking in Hazratganj. Otherwise, legal action will be taken,” said the note added.

Hazratganj is one of the 17 no-parking zones declared in the city in August last year.