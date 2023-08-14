Partition displaced people in large numbers: U.P. BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary on Monday said here that Partition of the country displaced people in large numbers due to which they were rendered homeless and also lost their near and dear ones. He also said the Congress was responsible for the division. U.P. BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary during his visit to an exhibition held to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in Varanasi on August 14. (HT photo)

Chaudhary was speaking after visiting Jhule Lal Temple in Luxa area where an exhibition showcasing photographs and newspaper clippings on the Partition was organised on the occasion of ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day)’—an annual national memorial day observed on August 14 since 2021 after announcement by the PM.

He took part in a seminar and also participated in a silent procession that the district BJP unit took out from the premises of Bharat Mata Mandir, Vidyapeeth, to remember the sacrifices of crores of people who fought for the unity and integrity of India.

“We pay respect and remember all of them on this day who faced the biggest horror in human history. The wounds of this tragedy are very deep,” he said. The BJP leader launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Kashi region BJP media in charge Navratan Rathi said Chaudhary visited the residence of senior BJP leader Harshpal Kapoor in Sigra and hoisted the Tricolour on the roof as part of the campaign.

BJP Kashi region president Dilip Singh Patel, U.P. BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak and MLA Saurabh Srivastava were prominent among those present on the occasion.