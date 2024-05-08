 Pathology reports from 75 U.P. govt hospitals on mobile now - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pathology reports from 75 U.P. govt hospitals on mobile now

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 08, 2024 09:16 PM IST

In the state capital, getting the test report online is available at Balrampur Hospital, Lokbandhu Hospital, Civil Hospital, Jhalkari Bai Hospital, Rani Lakshmi Bai Hospital

Patients can now get their pathology reports on cellphones as 75 government hospitals initiated the facility to provide online reports. Till now, patients had to visit the hospital again to get reports.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“We hope the facility via mobile / through SMS in government hospitals will provide convenience to patients,” said principal secretary, health, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma.

In the state capital, getting the test report online is available at Balrampur Hospital, Lokbandhu Hospital, Civil Hospital, Jhalkari Bai Hospital, Rani Lakshmi Bai Hospital, a press statement issued by the state government on Wednesday, read.

Also, the facility has been extended at 30 government hospitals of east Uttar Pradesh, seven government hospitals of central UP and 31 in western UP.

Sending online test reports has already begun in East UP: four hospitals each in Prayagraj and Varanasi, three each in Ayodhya and Basti, two each in Balrampur, Mau and Barabanki, one each in Azamgarh, Ballia, Gonda, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Rae Bareli, Sant Kabirnagar, Shravasti and Sitapur.

“As soon as you give a blood sample at these hospitals, the pathology, name and mobile number will be registered too. Once the investigation report is ready, a message on the same will be sent through SMS. Report can be downloaded also,” said the press statement.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
