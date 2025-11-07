Patient care skips a beat as Lari Cardiology medicine stocks run thin

Patients at King George’s Medical University’s (KGMUs) Lari Cardiology are facing difficulties in getting prescribed medicines at the HRF (Hospital Revolving Fund) stores prescribed by the doctors, with Aspirin AV 75/40 -- a commonly used blood thinner -- has been out of stock for the last few days. Patients are forced to buy Aspirin AV 75/40 from private medical stores outside Lari Cardiology. (File)

As a result, patients are forced to buy the medicine from private medical stores.

This comes after a recent shortage of Ecosprin, another blood-thinning drug used in cardiac procedures such as angioplasty, which had earlier caused similar inconvenience to patients at HRF stores.

According to a KGMU official, the HRF store at the Lari Cardiology typically dispenses 1,000-2,000 Aspirin tablets daily.

Rajkamal, 56, a resident of Unnao, said he was prescribed the medicine after visiting the OPD for chest pain. “Most medicines were available at discounted rates at the HRF counter, but I couldn’t get Aspirin. I had to buy it from a private shop outside the hospital,” he said.

Neelam, 64, from Balrampur district shared a similar experience. “I came to the Lari Cardiology OPD this morning after severe chest pain last night. The doctor prescribed Aspirin, but it wasn’t available at the hospital store,” she said.

Acknowledging the shortage of Aspirin AV 75/40, KGMU spokesperson prof KK Singh said it was due to delayed supply by the company. However, he claimed that it would be made available by Thursday evening. “All other medicine combinations are in stock at the HRF store. As many as 27,000 Ecosprin tablets were received from the company. Currently, 22,000 tablets are in stock,” he added.

Aspirin, also known as acetylsalicylic acid (ASA), is a widely used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that helps reduce pain, fever, and inflammation. It also has antiplatelet properties, making it vital for preventing heart attacks and strokes.