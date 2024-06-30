Patients’ smile doctors’ biggest asset: Brajesh Pathak

The smile on a patient’s face after they got well was doctors’ biggest asset, which even money couldn’t get, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said while addressing a gathering of doctors at HT Digital Streams Medical Excellence Award held here on Saturday evening. Doctors from King George Medical University bagged the highest number of awards. (HT)

In his address, Pathak congratulated all doctors who were acknowledged at the ceremony, and also appreciated HT Digital Streams for organising an award ceremony of this nature.

“While patients think of their doctors as gods, doctors, too, should hold their patients up to godly standards. A doctor’s greatest gain is the good karma earned from helping a patient.”

Further, he observed that the medical community often got defamed but very rarely appreciated. Pathak said, “Ultimately, we are all a family, striving to do better for collective growth.”

Over 50 doctors from Lucknow and Kanpur were felicitated by Pathak at the seventh annual Medical Excellence Awards.

Special guests at the event were Prof Sanjeev Mishra (vice-chancellor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University), Prof CM Singh (director, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences) and Dr. Rakesh Kapoor (medical director, Medanta Hospital).

Doctors from King George Medical University bagged the highest number of awards. The awardees from KGMU were Dr. Smriti Agarwal, Dr. Pooran Chand, Dr. Neetu Nigam, Dr. Sheetal Verma, Dr. Ashish Kumar, Dr. Vaibhav Jaiswal, Dr. Ajay Verma, Dr. Sumit Rungta, Dr. Ved Prakash and Dr. Akhil Kumar Sharma. From Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Srikesh Singh and from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Aditya Kapoor, Dr Rajeev Agrawal, Dr. Prashant Agarwal and Dr. Sushil Gupta were awarded.

Dr. Pankaj Srivastava from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital and Dr. Md Mubeen from Wellsun Medicity, along with other eminent doctors from the city, including Dr. Kamlesh Verma, Dr. Vivek Mehrotra, Dr. Amit Madan, Dr. Saurabh Singh, were also felicitated. Also, Saurabh Garg (chairman, POCT) and Naushad Alam (branch store manager, Tanishq) were honoured.