PCL boss tells LESA to work for ideal power system in Lucknow

PCL boss tells LESA to work for ideal power system in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 06, 2024 08:19 PM IST

According to Goyel, approximately ₹850 crore is being invested in R&D, and about ₹250 crore is being spent under the business plan to strengthen the infrastructure in Lucknow

We aim to establish a model power distribution system in the state capital, ridding it of its tripping, Ashish Kumar Goyel, chairman, UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) said. He added that for this, every officer and employee should diligently and honestly fulfill their designated responsibilities and goals.

For representation only (HTFile Photo)

“Those who do not perform their duties will not remain in LESA (Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration),” he warned while presiding over a review meeting of LESA here on Saturday.

“It is your responsibility to ensure that the electricity supply here is ideal and free from tripping. Consumers should receive accurate billing, prompt resolution of any issues, easy access to new connections, minimal line losses, complete elimination of electricity theft, and accurate billing for electricity consumed,” he observed.

“After this, there should be no problems in the capital,” he said warning action against the engineers concerned if supply issues still cropped up.

