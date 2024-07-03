PCS (J) MAINS-2022: UPPSC admits mistake in evaluation, to correct result

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission admitted before the Allahabad high court that due to a mistake in the allotment of dummy roll numbers (codes) during the evaluation of the mains examination of the U.P. Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022, the results would be corrected, resulting in the exclusion of certain selected candidates and the inclusion of others. Allahabad High Court (Sourced)

“Consequently, those who have been wrongly excluded may be required to be interviewed, and a fresh merit list will need to be prepared,” informed counsel for UPPSC to the court.

A bench of Justice SD Singh and Justice Anish Kumar Gupta observed, “According to the appraisal made by the UPPSC, there is an error in the preparation of the merit list for the written examination with respect to 50 candidates, including the present petitioner. According to the UPPSC, the checklist of Master Fake Code pasted on two bundles of the answer books for the English paper got interchanged, such that in the preparation of the merit list for the written examination, the marks of one set of 25 candidates got interchanged with the marks of another set of 25 candidates.”

During the course of the hearing, an inquiry report in a sealed cover was filed in the court regarding discrepancies in the conduct of the examination and the preparation of the results for the UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022.

The court, after reviewing the report, directed the UPPSC chairman to file his personal affidavit within five days, apprising the court of the changes in marks that need to be corrected in view of the error noted in the inquiry report dated June 22, 2024. The affidavit should disclose full details of candidates who were ineligible to be called for the interview once the correction is made, together with the marks originally awarded and the corrected marks.

“The affidavit would also disclose full details of the candidates, together with the marks originally awarded and the corrected marks, who ought to have been called for the interview. The affidavit would also provide exact details if any other mistakes were noted with respect to any or all answer books (paper-wise, of all six papers of the UP PCS - J Examination 2022) in which the Master Fake Code may have been interchanged or any other errors of a similar nature occurred,” said the bench.

The court issued these directions in response to a petition filed by one candidate, Shravan Pandey, who claimed that his handwriting, consistent across all other papers, was notably absent in the English answer sheet and that there was some foul play in the marks awarded to him in the English subject, which prevented him from meeting the cutoff marks for the interview.

Earlier, UPPSC had informed the HC that it was conducting an inquiry to determine whether there had been any mistakes in assigning fake roll numbers to candidates during the mains examination of the U.P. Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022.

It is noteworthy that the U.P. Public Service Commission had previously submitted that, in order to maintain the anonymity of the candidates, dummy roll numbers were allotted to ensure their anonymity. However, in the process of taking these steps, some mistakes might have occurred, and the paper of the current petitioner might have been exchanged with the paper of another candidate.

Earlier, on June 5, the court had decided that all six answer sheets of the petitioner be produced before the court so that his handwriting could be matched across all the answer sheets.

“This would enable us to see whether the handwriting in the English answer sheet was his,” the court said while posting the matter for hearing on June 7, 2024.

In brief, it was the petitioner’s case that he appeared in the U.P. Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) (Mains) Examination 2022 in May 2023. The results were announced on August 30, 2023, and the marks were made public in November 2023.

Dissatisfied with his marks, the petitioner filed a Right to Information Act application in January 2024, and on March 27, 2024, he received details of his marks in the six papers.

Upon discovering he received only 47 marks out of 200 in the English paper, he requested to view his answer sheets. Not satisfied with the marks, the petitioner prayed that all six papers’ answer sheets be shown to him under the Right to Information Act.

When the answer sheets were shown on May 25, 2024, the petitioner found that his handwriting, as it appeared in all the other papers, was not the same in the English answer sheet. He also found that the answers in the Hindi paper were scored off on the last 3-4 pages. The court has fixed July 8 as the next date of hearing in the case.