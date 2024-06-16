PCS (J) MAINS-2022: UPPSC to show answer sheets to all candidates between June 20 to July 30

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided that all 3,019 candidates who appeared in its UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Main (Written) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (J) Mains-2022, will be granted an opportunity to view their answer sheets between June 20 and July 30. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT file)

Responding to a petition filed by candidate Shravan Pandey, the UPPSC has initiated an inquiry into its process of allotting fake roll numbers to all 18,042 answer sheets of candidates to ensure their anonymity during evaluation. This action follows Pandey’s complaint that the handwriting in one of his copies did not match his own. The UPPSC recently confirmed this in their affidavit submitted to the Allahabad high court.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

To ensure transparency and address concerns among candidates, the UPPSC has launched a special campaign inviting all candidates who appeared in the PCS (J) Mains-2022 to inspect their respective answer sheets.

The commission has issued a schedule according to roll numbers. On working days, the answer sheets will be shown in four sessions: from 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 2:30 pm, and 3:30 pm. Candidates will be able to view only their own answer sheets, and the duration for viewing or inspecting the answer sheet will generally not exceed 30 minutes, said UPPSC examination controller, Harsh Dev Pandey.

He said that all interested candidates can report at Saraswati Bhawan in the commission premises on the specified date and time with the prescribed form to view their answer sheets. Candidates must bring their admit cards, marksheets of the PCS (J) main exam-2022, and a photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, driving licence, voter ID, or passport to gain entry into the commission premises, he said.

He also made it clear that candidates will not be allowed to bring any electronic devices like mobile phones, pagers, calculators, tape recorders, erasers, pencils, or pens into the inspection room. If not present on the specified date and time, it will be assumed that the candidate no longer needs to inspect the answer sheet, and no further opportunity will be provided in the future for the same, Pandey added.

Candidates who have already been given a separate date for viewing their answer sheets under the RTI Act should also appear on the newly specified date and time. The previously assigned date for them will be automatically cancelled. In the future, the commission will not entertain RTI applications for viewing these answer sheets, he said.

The U.P. Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) (Mains) Examination 2022 was conducted between May 22 and 25, 2023. The results were announced on August 30, 2023, and marks were made public in November 2023.