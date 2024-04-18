PCS-2023: OBC, EWS cutoffs higher than those of unreserved category
UPPSC releases category-wise cutoff of PCS (preliminary) Exam-2023. A total of 4047 candidates were declared successful for the main examination. In the final result declared on January 23, 251 candidates were declared successful. Due to non-availability of eligible candidates, two posts of technical assistant (geography) (one each of OBC and SC) were left vacant.
PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the category-wise cutoff marks of the preliminary examination and the final result of Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2023, commonly known as PCS-2023.
The most interesting feature of the cut-offs is that in the preliminary examination held on May 14, 2023, the cutoff of candidates belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the executive group was higher than that of the unreserved category.
The unreserved category candidates who scored 125 marks in the preliminary examination of PCS-2023 were declared successful for the main examination. However, only those candidates of OBC category who got 128 marks and those who got 129 marks in EWS got the chance to appear in the main examination. Women candidates who scored up to 124 marks and Scheduled Caste candidates who scored up to 112 marks were also declared eligible for appearing in the main examination.
For the posts of deputy registrar, legal officer and law officer with disability (special qualification), unreserved candidates scoring 121 marks, EWS candidates bagging 123 marks, OBC candidates securing 113 marks, Scheduled Caste candidates getting 90 marks, Scheduled Tribe candidates scoring 78 marks, ex-army candidates with 81 marks and women candidates with 112 marks were declared eligible for the main examination.
It is worth mentioning that 5,65,459 candidates had applied for PCS (Pre)-2023 conducted for 253 vacant posts. Of these, 3,45,022 had appeared in the examination.
SUGGESTED BOX:
PCS-2023 Cutoff of final selection result:
SDM, Total Posts: 41
Unreserved: 887-857
SC:858-829
OBC: 856-840
EWS: 857-847
Divyang (HS): 686-686
Ex-Army: 884-843
Deputy SP, Total Posts: 42
Unreserved: 855-841
SC:826-810
OBC: 838-828
EWS: 840-830
Ex-Army: 809-805
Deputy Registrar, Total Posts: 20
Unreserved: 874-821
SC:780-735
ST:642
OBC: 874-780
EWS: 811
Ex-Army: 784