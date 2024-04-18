PCS-2023: OBC, EWS cutoffs higher than those of unreserved category

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the category-wise cutoff marks of the preliminary examination and the final result of Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2023, commonly known as PCS-2023. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT FILE)

The most interesting feature of the cut-offs is that in the preliminary examination held on May 14, 2023, the cutoff of candidates belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the executive group was higher than that of the unreserved category.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The unreserved category candidates who scored 125 marks in the preliminary examination of PCS-2023 were declared successful for the main examination. However, only those candidates of OBC category who got 128 marks and those who got 129 marks in EWS got the chance to appear in the main examination. Women candidates who scored up to 124 marks and Scheduled Caste candidates who scored up to 112 marks were also declared eligible for appearing in the main examination.

For the posts of deputy registrar, legal officer and law officer with disability (special qualification), unreserved candidates scoring 121 marks, EWS candidates bagging 123 marks, OBC candidates securing 113 marks, Scheduled Caste candidates getting 90 marks, Scheduled Tribe candidates scoring 78 marks, ex-army candidates with 81 marks and women candidates with 112 marks were declared eligible for the main examination.

It is worth mentioning that 5,65,459 candidates had applied for PCS (Pre)-2023 conducted for 253 vacant posts. Of these, 3,45,022 had appeared in the examination.

A total of 4047 candidates were declared successful for the main examination. In the final result declared on January 23, 251 candidates were declared successful. Due to non-availability of eligible candidates, two posts of technical assistant (geography) (one each of OBC and SC) were left vacant.

SUGGESTED BOX:

PCS-2023 Cutoff of final selection result:

SDM, Total Posts: 41

Unreserved: 887-857

SC:858-829

OBC: 856-840

EWS: 857-847

Divyang (HS): 686-686

Ex-Army: 884-843

Deputy SP, Total Posts: 42

Unreserved: 855-841

SC:826-810

OBC: 838-828

EWS: 840-830

Ex-Army: 809-805

Deputy Registrar, Total Posts: 20

Unreserved: 874-821

SC:780-735

ST:642

OBC: 874-780

EWS: 811

Ex-Army: 784