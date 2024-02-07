PCS-2024: Over 5.74 lakh candidates vie for 220 posts

PRAYAGRAJ: A total of 5,74,538 candidates had applied for 220 posts to be filled through the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2024, commonly known as PCS-2024, to be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), informed officials. Prayagraj-based UPPSC headquarters. (HT FILE)

This came to more than 2611 contenders for each post of PCS-2024 on offer, they added.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The UPPSC started accepting online applications for PCS-2024 from January 1. The last date for depositing online fees was January 29 while the last date for completing the application process was February 2.

Till the last date, 5,74,538 candidates submitted the form and had now been given an opportunity till February 9 to amend or make corrections in the applications, said UPPSC officials.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted in 51 districts of the state on March 17.

The low number of posts in PCS-2024 is a setback for the aspirants. The low number of applicants is also believed to be due to the fact that there are only 220 posts on offer—the lowest in the last 12 recruitments.

Records show that 5,65,459 candidates had applied for 254 posts advertised in PCS-2023, some 5.95 lakh had applied for 487 posts of PCS-2020 whereas in PCS-2021, a record 6,91,173 candidates had applied for 627 posts. Likewise, 5,44,664 candidates had filled the forms for the 453 posts that were on offer in PCS-2019 and 6,35,844 candidates had applied for 976 posts in PCS-2018.

The minimum age limit of general category candidates to apply for PCS-2024 is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years on July 1, 2024 (they must not have been born earlier than July 2, 1984 and later than July 1, 2003).

For differently-abled candidates, the upper age limit is 55 years (they must not have been born before July 2, 1969). Detailed information about age relaxations for different categories as per norms is given in the official notification available online on commisison’s official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/, as per UPPSC officials .