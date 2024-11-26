People are united, no division on caste lines, says Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said people were united in their commitment towards the country, and there was no division among them on the lines of caste and sect. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath feeding migratory birds in Varanasi on Monday. (PTI)

Pointing to the huge crowd of people in Varanasi’s Domri, where Shiv Mahapuran Katha was organised on Monday, he said: “Where is jaat-pat (caste-hierarchy)? Who says that we are divided? Where is sectarianism... We all are united and dedicating ourselves to the nation through this Katha.”

The Katha, organised by Satua Baba of Varanasi, was narrated by kathawachak Pt Pradeep Mishra. The CM took part in the event along with four lakh other devotees.

“Lord Vishwanath, Maa Annapurna and Maa Ganga are listening to the story of Shiv Puran being narrated on the banks of the Ganga.”

“The Katha is the answer to people who say that people are divided on the basis of caste. This is an answer to those who are dividing us in the name of caste. The Katha is enough to open their eyes,” he noted.

“...If Vyas Peeth is ready to narrate stories, then devotees are ready to listen to them. These stories strengthen national unity, strengthen Rashtra Dharma.”

“...Our aim must be that no one should be able to challenge the unity and integrity of our nation,” added Yogi.

Yogi congratulated Satua Baba for organising the Katha.

Earlier, Adityanath addressed the students of Udai Pratap College in Varanasi on the 115th Foundation Day of the institute.

He observed that the college had the potential to become a university. “After becoming a university, take the institution to new heights, for which all of you should work hard... Prepare a proposal (to apply for university status) and send it to the government. It will not take time for UP College to become a university. It will be getting new courses. You will not have to wander for recognition.”

He added that the entire country expressed gratitude towards Uday Pratap College for its contribution to development in every field.

“Setting up such educational institutions in 1909 in itself highlights the great personality of Rajarshi Udai Pratap Singh Judev ji. In the last 115 years, students of the college have made their mark in every field of life,” said the CM.

He said by establishing such educational institutions before the independence, Rajarshi Judev prepared an army of educated youths. “No country in the world has progressed when its youth power is frustrated. Whenever there will be a change, its center point will be our youth and educational institutions.”

The CM also mentioned the youth power by mentioning the work done by Lord Ram, Shri Krishna and Swami Vivekananda, Buddha, Maharana Pratapand Guru Govind Singh during their youth.

The CM also garlanded the statue of Rajarshi Judev at a programme. The chairman of Uday Pratap College Education Committee Justice D P Singh honored the CM by presenting him with an ‘angavastram’ and a picture of Lord Ram.

Ministers Ravindra Jaiswal and Dayashankar Mishra, and vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth Prof AK Tyagi were also in attendance.

En route to Domri to attend the Katha, the chief minister fed Siberian migratory birds from a cruise ship on Monday. Before leaving for Domri, he also prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.