People dissatisfied with Bharatiya Janata Party rule: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it “both corrupt and conspiratorial”. He said people were dissatisfied with the BJP rule amid all the ‘hate-mongering’.

“That is why the people have decided to bid the party adieu in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections),” he said, according to a party statement, at an event of farmers and Sikhs at the party’s state headquarters on Sunday afternoon.

“The BJP engages in negative publicity (against adversaries). Baseless and absurd things are being spread about the Samajwadi Party,” he observed.

Akhilesh alleged rigging was done and the administrative machinery was misused in the 2022 UP assembly polls. Thousands of SP supporters were not allowed to vote, he claimed.

Taking about the previous Samajwadi Party government, Akhilesh said it was a period that saw investments came and development. “But the BJP government has applied a brake on all the development and changed the names of many projects.

The former chief minister also charged the BJP government of not following the Constitution with honesty, and weakening the democratic and constitutional institutions.

He attacked the BJP government over unemployment, price rise, poll promises, farmers, power supply scenario, and law and order.