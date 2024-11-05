People of all religions welcome in Mahakumbh: Sanjay Nishad

Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad on Tuesday said people of all religions are welcome in the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj as everyone has contributed to formation of the state government. UP minister Sanjay Nishad was in Amethi on November 5. (HT file)

Nishad was in Amethi to review progress of projects there. Recently, a section of seers demanded ban on the entry of non-Hindus in the Mahakumbh that will start in Prayagraj from January 13 next year.

“People of all religions have helped form the state government. The government is working without any prejudice. Everyone is welcome in Mahakumbh,” the minister told media persons.

Commenting on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s “batenge toh katenge” (divided we fall) remarks, Nishad said: “If we don’t get divided, we will move forward and remain safe.”

On the occasion, Nishad also attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. “Akhilesh Yadav is seen only on Twitter (now known as ‘X’). He works to spread hatred in the society and divide it,” he alleged.

The CM on September 23 reiterated his “batenge toh katenge” remark, saying it was due to disunity that invaders were able to destroy Ram temple in Ayodhya. Yogi had made the same remark in reference to the violence in Bangladesh that preceded the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The CM had raised this slogan during an inauguration event in Agra on August 26 and urged people to stay united, saying the mistakes in Bangladesh should not happen in India.