People should reject BJP, SP: SC Mishra

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary SC Mishra said on Wednesday the people of Uttar Pradesh should reject the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) in the assembly election.

“Instead of talking about the issues of the common man, the chief minister is speaking about bulldozers in public meetings whereas the SP chief is talking about ‘chilam’ (smoking pipe). It clearly indicates that development of Uttar Pradesh and welfare of the poor masses is not on the agenda of both the parties. The people should teach the BJP and SP a lesson by voting for the BSP in the assembly elections,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Azamgarh, Mishra said the language used by the top leaders of both the parties should be condemned. “It also indicates that there is underhand dealing among the BJP and SP leaders to divert the attention of the people from issues like unemployment, price rise and exploitation of farmers, labourers and traders,” he said.

The people of UP had made up their minds to send chief minister Yogi Adityanath to his mutt located in Gorakhpur and the SP chief to his ancestral village in Etawah. The people were aware of the fact that the Samajwadi Party promoted lawlessness, protected criminal elements and embezzled development fund, he said, adding the BSP was the only party that worked for the development of Uttar Pradesh and gave security to women.

Mishra said the large turnout in public meetings of the BSP was a clear indication that the party was coming to power whereas a section of the media was stating that there was bipolar contest in UP. Like 2007, the opinion polls and surveys would prove to be wrong, he said.

Leader of the youth wing of the BSP Kapil Mishra participated in a road show in support of the party candidate in Jaunpur.