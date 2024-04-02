People suspect Mukhtar was poisoned: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday questioned the death of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari under imprisonment. Ansari died following a heart attack in Banda jail last week but his family later alleged that he was poisoned. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Mukhtar’s brother and BSP MP from Ghazipur Afzal Ansari, who now is SP’s candidate from the same seat, had alleged that his brother was poisoned in jail.

Talking to reporters in Kannauj, Akhilesh said: “And the way a vehicle was overturned and an encounter was staged (of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey in July 2020)...the people are not able to accept that the vehicle had overturned. Similarly, people are discussing that he (Mukhtar Ansari) was poisoned in the jail...imagine those who are in protection of the government lose their life...in the name of zero-tolerance anyone can be killed anytime through the government...the way murders are being done in jails, the way people are beaten to death in police stations, the people will give a reply to all this in the polls.”

On the day of Mukhtar’s burial, Afzal alleged while talking to reporters that his brother was poisoned while in custody. “Mukhtar had said that he was given a poisonous substance in food in jail,” he alleged.

On AAP leader Sanjay Singh getting bail, Akhilesh said: “I hope the way Sanjay Singh got relief from the Supreme Court, Arvind Kejriwal too will get justice. Hemant Soren will get justice. The BJP is facing contempt all over because of its move to send elected chief ministers to jail...Kejriwal and Soren were framed. Similarly, Azam Khan (SP leader) and Irfan Solanki (SP MLA) were framed and sent to jail. People are going to vote against all this. To divert attention from the electoral bonds scam, the BJP government put Arvind Kejriwal into jail”.