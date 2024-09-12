People want to associate with BJP: Party’s U.P. chief

The Uttar Pradesh BJP president on Thursday reached out to every household in Hata Mata Deen in Cantt assembly as part of the party’s membership campaign and apprised people of various welfare schemes of the government. UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary during party’s membership drive in Lucknow on Sept 12. (Sourced)

“BJP workers are reaching out to every household to enrol them as members of the party. They are also apprising them of various welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government,” Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary told media persons.

“All welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government are for the welfare of farmers, poor, women and youths,” Chaudhary added.

“It is due to the welfare policies of the BJP government that people want to associate themselves with the party,” he said. PM Narendra Modi had launched party’s membership drive on September 2.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included district BJP president Anand Dwivedi, Praveen Garg, corporator Sushil Tewari, Vinayak Pandey and others.