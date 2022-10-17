PET 2022: Paper was tricky but easy, say candidates

Several candidates who came to take the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 on Sunday said the paper was easy.

There were a total 100 questions of Hindi, English, mathematics, GK, history, geography and reasoning which the majority of students found moderate. The paper was held in two shifts from 10am to 12noon and from 3pm to 5pm. The exam was held on October 15 and 16.

However, compared to the first day of the paper, several candidates on the second day found mathematics and general knowledge a bit difficult. The questions were easy and there were no problems at the exam centres. Mathematics paper was a little tricky which took time, said Sahil Kumar, a candidate from Amethi.

Nitin Tiwari, another candidate outside Government Jubilee Inter College, said, “I am confident as the last day’s paper was easy too.”

“The general knowledge questions were a little confusing. Maths was lengthy. However, there was not much of a problem. I was able to solve the paper on time. However, now the challenge is to go back home,” said Sandeep Yadav, a candidate from Balrampur. However, the candidates faced transportation problems.