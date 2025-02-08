Pet license revenue drops; LMC eyes stricter checks

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has collected around ₹40 lakh from pet license registrations and fines this financial year, falling short of last year’s revenue. With a decline in registrations, officials are considering resuming the license-checking drive in March if the February target is unmet. According to an LMC official Abhinav Verma, approximately 4,768 pet licenses have been issued so far in 2024-25 (Sourced)

According to an LMC official Abhinav Verma, approximately 4,768 pet licenses have been issued so far in 2024-25, significantly lower than the 5,600 registrations in 2023-24, which generated ₹48 lakh.

“If pet owners utilise the online registration process, we could see at least 1,000 more registrations by month-end, helping increase revenue,” Verma said.

In 2022-23, LMC had issued around 8,200 pet licenses, generating substantial revenue. However, pet shop owners claim a steady decline in pet sales over the past two years has impacted registrations, with fewer people adopting pets.

Currently, LMC has paused its weekly license-checking drive, but officials warn it may restart in March if revenue does not improve. The drive ensures compliance with licensing rules, prevents unauthorised pet ownership, and maintains proper records.