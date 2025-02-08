Menu Explore
Pet license revenue drops; LMC eyes stricter checks

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 08, 2025 10:17 PM IST

In 2022-23, LMC had issued around 8,200 pet licenses, generating substantial revenue. However, pet shop owners claim a steady decline in pet sales over the past two years has impacted registrations, with fewer people adopting pets.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has collected around 40 lakh from pet license registrations and fines this financial year, falling short of last year’s revenue. With a decline in registrations, officials are considering resuming the license-checking drive in March if the February target is unmet.

According to an LMC official Abhinav Verma, approximately 4,768 pet licenses have been issued so far in 2024-25 (Sourced)

According to an LMC official Abhinav Verma, approximately 4,768 pet licenses have been issued so far in 2024-25, significantly lower than the 5,600 registrations in 2023-24, which generated 48 lakh.

“If pet owners utilise the online registration process, we could see at least 1,000 more registrations by month-end, helping increase revenue,” Verma said.

Currently, LMC has paused its weekly license-checking drive, but officials warn it may restart in March if revenue does not improve. The drive ensures compliance with licensing rules, prevents unauthorised pet ownership, and maintains proper records.

