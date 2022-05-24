Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Petitioner seeks permission for ‘purification’ ritual in Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah
lucknow news

Petitioner seeks permission for ‘purification’ ritual in Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah

We have sought permission to wash and purify the premises where the actual birthplace of Lord Krishna is located . This will be done with water brought from Ganga and Yamuna, says petitioner
Dinesh Chandra Sharma, national treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), is the petitioner in this case. (File Photo)
Dinesh Chandra Sharma, national treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), is the petitioner in this case. (File Photo)
Published on May 24, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

AGRA A petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute submitted an application in the court of the civil judge (Mathura) on Monday, seeking permission for “purification” of the sanctum sanctorum of the Keshav Dev temple, which he claimed was inside the mosque.

“The petitioner, Dinesh Chandra Sharma, wants to revive the sanctity of the sanctum sanctorum inside Shahi Eidgah Masjid by purifying the divine place with holy water of Ganga and Yamuna,” said Deepak Sharma, counsel for the petitioner.

The application will be taken up on July 1, 2022, the date already fixed in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, hearing case (no. 174) of 2021 being Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj versus Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and others. It was filed in 2021 and is pending in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura.

Dinesh Chandra Sharma, national treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), is petitioner in this case. He filed a suit seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque and handing over of total land 13.37 acre to the deity.

“The actual birthplace of Lord Krishna, also known as ‘garbh grah’, is wrongly called as Shahi Eidgah mosque. Being a Hindu, I have huge respect for this birthplace of Lord Krishna on which mosque has been built,” alleged Sharma.

“We have sought permission to wash and purify the premises where the actual birthplace of Lord Krishna is located in the present-day Shahi Eidgah. This would be done with water brought from Ganga and Yamuna,” he stated.

“July 1, 2022 was already fixed in case no. 174 of 2021 and thus the application would be taken up by the court for disposal on that date,” added Sharma.

Secretary and counsel for management committee of Shahi Eidgah mosque, Tanveer Ahmad expressed ignorance about such application and stated that no copy had been provided to them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Gutted stock in the departmental store on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Department store in Ludhiana gutted

    Fire broke out at a department store near Grand Walk on Ferozepur Road on Monday. The proprietor of Raju Departmental Store, Vinod Kumar, said the incident came to light at around 10.30am after an employee raised the alarm. Kumar said grocery and stock worth 40 lakh was reduced to ashes in the blaze. It is suspected that a short-circuit caused the fire.

  • Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosale (HT PHOTO)

    Here’s why Kolhapur royal decided not to join Shiv Sena for another RS term?

    PUNE Following the suspense for a week, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, has apparently declined the offer to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha seat. Sambhajiraje, a member of the Kolhapur royal family and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was earlier a president-nominated member of the upper house of Parliament. In 2009, Sambhaji had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Kolhapur on Nationalist Congress Party's ticket.

  • Mumbai, India - February 28, 2022: Rajya Sabha MP and Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje on the third day of an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan demanding Maratha quota and the fulfilment of various demands of the community, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 28, 2021. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

    Sambhajiraje declines Sena offer, party says it won’t support him as independent

    Mumbai: A day after receiving chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's invite to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha seat, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, has turned down the offer and sought their support as an independent candidate. However, the party said that it would not do so, for anybody. Sena insiders said that Sambhajiraje was not open to joining the party but sought their backing as an independent candidate.

  • Farmers busy working on a farm in Sangli. HT File Photo

    Five years later, farmers from Ahmednagar village threaten agitation again

    This time, they demand a legislation making the minimum support price mandatory for all the agricultural produce in Maharashtra. The farmers have threatened to stage a 'Kisaan Kranti' agitation from June 1 to 5 if their demands are not met by the state government. Sarpanch of Puntamba, Dhananjay Dhanwate said there is a big difference between the prices farmers receive for their produce and the prices at which their produce is sold in the market.

  • Mumbai, India - May 20, 2022: A view of Bungalow No. 28 at Khotachi Wadi, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

    Khotachiwadi residents collect 114 signatures to stop razing of bungalow

    Mumbai: The residents of Khotachiwadi in Girgaum collected 114 signatures from the community, and submitted a grievance letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday afternoon against the redevelopment of an old bungalow in the 200-year-old heritage hamlet. For the past month, these residents have been fighting to preserve their precinct, after a bungalow opted for redevelopment and owners began to tear it down.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out