Petitioner seeks permission for ‘purification’ ritual in Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah
AGRA A petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute submitted an application in the court of the civil judge (Mathura) on Monday, seeking permission for “purification” of the sanctum sanctorum of the Keshav Dev temple, which he claimed was inside the mosque.
“The petitioner, Dinesh Chandra Sharma, wants to revive the sanctity of the sanctum sanctorum inside Shahi Eidgah Masjid by purifying the divine place with holy water of Ganga and Yamuna,” said Deepak Sharma, counsel for the petitioner.
The application will be taken up on July 1, 2022, the date already fixed in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, hearing case (no. 174) of 2021 being Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj versus Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and others. It was filed in 2021 and is pending in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura.
Dinesh Chandra Sharma, national treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), is petitioner in this case. He filed a suit seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque and handing over of total land 13.37 acre to the deity.
“The actual birthplace of Lord Krishna, also known as ‘garbh grah’, is wrongly called as Shahi Eidgah mosque. Being a Hindu, I have huge respect for this birthplace of Lord Krishna on which mosque has been built,” alleged Sharma.
“We have sought permission to wash and purify the premises where the actual birthplace of Lord Krishna is located in the present-day Shahi Eidgah. This would be done with water brought from Ganga and Yamuna,” he stated.
“July 1, 2022 was already fixed in case no. 174 of 2021 and thus the application would be taken up by the court for disposal on that date,” added Sharma.
Secretary and counsel for management committee of Shahi Eidgah mosque, Tanveer Ahmad expressed ignorance about such application and stated that no copy had been provided to them.
-
Department store in Ludhiana gutted
Fire broke out at a department store near Grand Walk on Ferozepur Road on Monday. The proprietor of Raju Departmental Store, Vinod Kumar, said the incident came to light at around 10.30am after an employee raised the alarm. Kumar said grocery and stock worth ₹40 lakh was reduced to ashes in the blaze. It is suspected that a short-circuit caused the fire.
-
Here’s why Kolhapur royal decided not to join Shiv Sena for another RS term?
PUNE Following the suspense for a week, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, has apparently declined the offer to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha seat. Sambhajiraje, a member of the Kolhapur royal family and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was earlier a president-nominated member of the upper house of Parliament. In 2009, Sambhaji had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Kolhapur on Nationalist Congress Party's ticket.
-
Sambhajiraje declines Sena offer, party says it won’t support him as independent
Mumbai: A day after receiving chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's invite to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha seat, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, has turned down the offer and sought their support as an independent candidate. However, the party said that it would not do so, for anybody. Sena insiders said that Sambhajiraje was not open to joining the party but sought their backing as an independent candidate.
-
Five years later, farmers from Ahmednagar village threaten agitation again
This time, they demand a legislation making the minimum support price mandatory for all the agricultural produce in Maharashtra. The farmers have threatened to stage a 'Kisaan Kranti' agitation from June 1 to 5 if their demands are not met by the state government. Sarpanch of Puntamba, Dhananjay Dhanwate said there is a big difference between the prices farmers receive for their produce and the prices at which their produce is sold in the market.
-
Khotachiwadi residents collect 114 signatures to stop razing of bungalow
Mumbai: The residents of Khotachiwadi in Girgaum collected 114 signatures from the community, and submitted a grievance letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday afternoon against the redevelopment of an old bungalow in the 200-year-old heritage hamlet. For the past month, these residents have been fighting to preserve their precinct, after a bungalow opted for redevelopment and owners began to tear it down.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics