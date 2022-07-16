PFI member wanted by Bihar police arrested by U.P. ATS from Lucknow
An active member of extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), who was wanted by Bihar police in connection with the plot to cause disturbance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Patna, was arrested by UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from outside Alambagh metro station here on Saturday, officials said.
In a press note senior ATS officials said Nooruddin Jungi alias Nooruddin Advocate was wanted in the case registered at Fulwari Sharif police station in Patna (Bihar) in connection with a plot to cause disturbance during the PM’s visit there on July 12.
A senior ATS official, who is in the know of things but not authorised to speak, said several literature related to PFI have been recovered from him.
“The accused is an active member of PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) since 2015 after meeting Sanaullah, the president of PFI unit in Darbangha, Bihar,” the official said.
The official said the accused had also contested Bihar assembly elections in 2020 on SDPI ticket and procured 600 votes.
He said the accused is a resident of Darbangha and has done LLB from CN Law College in Darbangha in 2017.
“He was involved in the training of PFI members in Patna. But his main work was to provide legal aid to PFI and SDPI members lodged in different jails across India. He was staying in Musafirkhana, Charbagh in Lucknow for the past some days for the same reason,” the official added.
To note, the Bihar police have already arrested two people identified as Athar Parvez and Mohd Jalaludeen in connection with the case.
-
KGMU signs MoU with CBMR for better research in interdisciplinary areas
The Centre of BioMedical Research and King George's Medical University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research in various interdisciplinary areas. “The MoU aims at research in areas like biomarkers discovery, drug discovery, biomedical devices, data sciences, clinical biochemistry, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorder,” said a press statement from CBMR on Saturday. The MoU was signed by professor Alok Dhawan, director, CBMR and Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, vice chancellor of KGMU.
-
23 samples sent to NIV Pune for zika testing
The state health department has sent 23 samples for Zika testing at National Institute of Virology Pune after the second case of zika was tested positive on July 13 in Palghar district. The results of the tests are awaited. Zika is a mosquito-borne human flavivirus. Speaking about the situation, state entomologist, Dr Mahendra Jagtap, said that after the second case of Zika infection was detected in Palghar district, the state health department is on alert.
-
Develop viable solutions for welfare of humanity: Union minister to IIT-Kanpur
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said with the strong backing of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) should strive to improve the ease of living and develop viable solutions for the welfare of humanity. The minister said this while laying foundation stone of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST) and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur campus.
-
Biker killed after running into pothole and coming under tyres of bus in Dombivli
A 26-year-old biker fell off he's two-wheeler after running into a pothole on the Katai-Badlapur Road and died on Saturday. He came under the tyres of a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport bus that was behind him. The pothole on the road was filled with rain water and was not visible. The Dombivli-Manpada police, on Saturday, registered a case against the KDMT driver. The Katai-Badlapur Road has many potholes, police officials claimed.
-
Body parts of missing farmer found in VTR, officials suspect tiger attack
Body of a farmer, its parts apparently eaten by a wild animal, was recovered in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran district of Bihar on Friday, fuelling fears about a man-eater tiger on the prowl, forest officials said. This is the third such incident to occur in Harnatand and its adjoining Chiwtaha range in last few months.
