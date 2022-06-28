PHDCCI meet on fire safety: Safety practices a must to avert industrial hazards, says Dy CM
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak encouraged stakeholders for more preparedness and awareness towards industrial hazards, safety practices and equipment.
He said chances of dangers and accidents tend to increase hand-in-hand with the size of the industry unit and therefore it becomes very significant to incorporate awareness and protection protocols in any given unit.
Pathak was speaking at an interactive conference and expo on “Uttar Pradesh Industrial Safety, Fire Safety and Disaster Response” organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), U.P. Chapter, in collaboration with Safety Controls and Devices Pvt Ltd in Lucknow on Tuesday.
He said awareness towards the hazards gain more importance in rural areas where the usage of LPG is still new and gathering momentum. The deputy CM also said the state would soon come up with 17 new airports to enhance connectivity.
He said that the government had been able create a safer and healthier ambience and the same was reflected when women and senior citizens were seen moving out on the streets confidently and fearlessly.
Additional chief secretary (home), U.P., Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the government was acting proactively towards the prevention of industrial hazards, especially fire accidents. He said industrial accidents and hazards can be prevented if only careful attention is given to the safety control part and awareness trainings are given to workers.
Awasthi also said the fire services department had succeeded in setting up fire stations in all tehsils of the state and was now aiming to put up fire stations in all 819 blocks of the state to reduce fire accidents.
He appreciated the good work being done by the PHDCCI and said he was elated on being invited to such meaningful symposiums organised by the Chamber frequently.
Avinash Chandra, DG, fire services, U.P., spoke on the significance of industrial safety and disaster response. He said for any given industry unit, it becomes very important to include safety practices in its area of operations and preparedness against the foresighted accidents.
He also said 65% of fire hazards happened due to short-circuits simply because the wiring after it turned old would become danger prone. He said that was why it became very important to do periodic audits to check wiring for any faults.
Rajnish Chopra, managing director, Safety Controls and Devices Pvt Ltd. who was is the chairman of the conference, gave the theme address and appreciated the subject experts who gathered from different parts of the country.
-
Helicopter services now open for tourists in Ladakh
The Ladakh UT administration has thrown open helicopter service for tourists visiting the region known for its natural beauty. “The first batch of tourists availed heli-service in Ladakh as the administration opens the service for tourists and visitors, in general,” said an official spokesperson. The administration has opened the services with two choppers, a five-seater B-3 chopper and a larger Mi-172.
-
Himachal government working to modernise, strengthen police: Jai Ram
The state government is committed towards modernising and strengthening the police force to ensure professional and effective policing, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday. He was virtually inaugurating and laying stones for 43 projects of the police department worth ₹160 crore from Shimla on Wednesday. He also announced upgradation of Police Post, Sanjauli, to police station. He said last year the state government had provided 394 vehicles to the police department.
-
Two held with 151g heroin in Yamunanagar
Two bike-borne men were arrested with 151g heroin in Sector 17 on Wednesday. The accused Tarun of Yamunanagar and Lakhwinder of Ambala were in possession of 101.5g and 50g of the contraband, respectively. Cell in-charge Rakesh said, “The accused had recently returned from abroad and had rented an accommodation in Sector 17. They were on their way to deliver drugs to Mustafabad, when they were arrested, following a tip off.”
-
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics