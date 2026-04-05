Phone-based fake cigarette supply chain exposed in Lucknow, 2 held

Police here on Friday busted an interstate racket dealing in counterfeit cigarettes and arrested two persons, seizing a consignment worth around ₹10 lakh. The network allegedly operated through a phone-based supply chain sourcing stock from Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and distributing it across multiple states, police said. Two accused, residents of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested in the Para area by a joint team of the crime branch and local police. (Sourced)

Kiran Yadav, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (crime), said the accused avoided fixed shops or warehouses. Instead, they took orders over phone calls and delivered consignments at pre-decided locations to evade detection.

Investigators said the network allegedly procured fake cigarettes from suppliers in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and smuggled them into Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. The absence of a physical retail trail made it difficult for enforcement agencies to track the operation.

“The accused would receive orders on phone and supply the material at locations shared by buyers. This ensured mobility and helped them avoid surveillance,” the ADCP added.

The consignment seized on Friday, comprising 3,940 packets of counterfeit cigarettes, was allegedly brought from Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar and was meant for distribution in Lucknow and nearby areas.

Two accused, Shadab Ali, 30, and Shoaib Ali, 32, residents of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested in the Para area by a joint team of the crime branch and local police. A car used to transport the consignment was also recovered.

Police said the action is part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal tobacco networks, which allegedly cause revenue losses.

Officials added that further interrogation is underway to trace the supply chain, manufacturing units and interstate links, with more arrests likely.