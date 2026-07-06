Who are Folarin Balogun's parents? Their nationality and family roots explained

Folarin Balogun has become one of the breakout stars of the FIFA World Cup 2026, helping the United States make a strong impression on home soil. The 24-year-old striker was born in New York to Nigerian parents and raised in England. Folarin Balogun was born on July 3, 2001, in Brooklyn, New York, to Nigerian parents Florence and Ben Balogun. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

Balogun was initially suspended after receiving a red card during the United States' win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. However, FIFA's disciplinary committee later overturned the decision and lifted the suspension, making the striker available for the USMNT's Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

Read more: Folarin Balogun red card overturned: Gianni Infantino-Trump links under scanner amid FIFA's rare decision; ‘phone calls’

Who are Folarin Balogun's parents? Folarin Balogun was born on July 3, 2001, in Brooklyn, New York, to Nigerian parents Florence and Ben Balogun. Florence Balogun and her husband, Ben Balogun, were born in Nigeria but resided in London at the time.

According to AS USA, Balogun's birth in New York happened unexpectedly. His mother was visiting relatives in Brooklyn while seven months pregnant and intended to return to London before giving birth.

However, airline officials would not allow her to board her flight because she was in the later stages of pregnancy without medical clearance. As a result, she remained in New York, where Balogun was born.

That unexpected circumstance automatically granted Balogun US citizenship by birth. Within weeks, the family returned to London, where he spent nearly all of his childhood.

Growing up in England, Balogun developed his football skills in Arsenal's renowned Hale End academy after joining the club at the age of eight. He progressed through Arsenal's youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2020.

Also read: Mauricio Pochettino ramps up anti-spying measures ahead of USA vs Belgium Round of 16 clash; explained

Balogun's red card fiasco He represented England at multiple youth levels, while Nigeria also remained an option because of his parents' nationality. In 2023, however, FIFA approved his one-time switch to the United States, allowing him to represent the country of his birth.

The decision gave the U.S. men's national team the clinical striker it had been seeking. Since then, Balogun has become one of the team's most important attacking players.

He scored twice during the United States' opening 4-1 victory over Paraguay. The move established Balogun as one of the tournament's standout forwards.

Balogun's performance has since brought President Trump's campaign to abolish birthright citizenship back into the public eye.

In a major development, Trump welcomed Balogun's red card reversal on Truth Social, calling it "the right" decision.

Fans immediately speculated that President Donald Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the decision. A user on X wrote, “He grew up in London and has played for England. Trump would’ve called him an “anchor baby” if he wasn’t so crucial to the US national team.”