Pilgrims’ footfall in Ayodhya a sign of economic growth: Yogi

Ayodhya is attracting devotees from across the country and the entire world, said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya on Friday. Large gatherings of pilgrims is not just a sign of faith but also a source of livelihood for many, said CM in Ayodhya. (HT file)

“Large gatherings of pilgrims is not just a sign of faith but also a source of livelihood for many,” the CM said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a soft drink bottling plant in the temple town.

“This faith is laying the foundation for economic growth. Our cultural heritage is becoming a driver of prosperity,” Yogi added.

He inaugurated the expansion of Coca-Cola’s bottling partner SLMG Beverages’ existing manufacturing facility in Ayodhya. The expansion, under the Amrit Bottlers Private Limited, part of the SLMG Beverages, aims to strengthen the region’s industrial ecosystem and foster local employment and economic growth.

Lucknow-based SLMG Beverages Private Limited has invested ₹350 crore in this project. This expansion will double the production capacity of Amrit Bottlers Private Limited—from 1,894 bottles per minute to 3,724 bottles per minute. It will also generate 900 new jobs.

‘Ensure cleanliness in temples during Navratri’

The CM also held a review meeting in Ayodhya to assess progress of development of projects, law and order and preparations for Ram Navami. He laid emphasis on cleanliness and availability of basic public facilities at all religious sites, including major temples dedicated to the goddess, during Chaitra Navratri starting March 30.

‘Install water ATMs at key locations’

The municipal corporation was asked to implement a three-shift cleanliness plan—morning, afternoon, and evening—ensuring that major temples, ghats and the banks of the Saryu river remain clean and well-maintained.

Marking the completion of eight years of the state government, the CM called for widespread public awareness events across all districts from March 25 to 27.