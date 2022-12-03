Placement season: Top recruiters make fab offers to IIT-K students

Placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), for 2022-23, has begun with several global and domestic recruiters making impressive offers to IIT-K students.

This year, the highest package offered by domestic recruiters is ₹1.9 crore per annum, while international recruiters too have made several offers.

So far, 72 international offers have been received by IIT-K this season, as compared to 47 international offers received last year. Top recruiters on IIT-K campus this season include Capital One, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain and Company, McKinsey and Company, Square Point Capital.

“33 offers above ₹1 crore per annum have been received,” IIT-K officials said.

Last year, the highest packages at the end of phase I of placement season (2021-22), were USD 287,550 for international recruitment, and ₹1.2 crore for domestic recruitment.

At the end of day 1, 519 offers were made, including 207 PPOs (pre-placement offers). Day 1 saw 488 students securing jobs. These were a mix of offers made during placement season and PPOs, the institute said in a press release.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-K said: “We’re delighted with the number of offers that have come our way at the start of the placement season. The overall uptick in packages offered and new recruiters joining in, signifies the growing trust the recruiters have on IIT Kanpur. We’re confident of yet another successful season as we progress through the days.”