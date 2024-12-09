Placements Phase-1: IIT-K receives over 1K job offers in first week

The ongoing Phase-1 placement session at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K), which commenced on December 1, has surpassed 1000 offers within seven days. For representation only (HT File Photo)

By the end of Day 7, 1,036 offers had been extended, with 963 offers accepted. These include campus placements and pre-placement offers (PPOs), reflecting the exceptional performance of IIT-K students, according to a communication sent out by the institute.

Twenty-two students have secured prestigious international job offers. This year’s placement session has attracted a stellar line-up of recruiters from diverse industries, including Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, Intel, Qualcomm, FedEx, Meesho, BPCL, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Databricks, Google, American Express, NPCI, SLB, Micron, and Reliance. The variety and prominence of recruiters highlight the institute’s continued excellence in fostering industry-ready talent.

Prof Manindra Agrawal, director, IIT Kanpur , said, “The sustained efforts by the students’ placement office, such as strengthening alumni connections, engaging with start-ups, and expanding outreach to new recruiters, have been pivotal in driving the success of this placement season. Congratulations to all placed students, best wishes to those appearing, and kudos to the institute’s placement team for its efforts.”

Prof Raju Kumar Gupta, chairperson of the students’ placement office at IIT Kanpur, said, “The success of this placement season so far reflects the unwavering support from our alumni and the trust of our recruiting partners. We remain committed to maintaining this momentum and are optimistic that the academic year 2024–25 will be a landmark year in terms of placements and student success.”