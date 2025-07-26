Plan to develop Lucknow as India’s 1st AI City gets 10,732-crore push

The state capital has received a corpus of ₹10,732 crore for developing the AI ecosystem under the IndiaAI Mission approved in March 2024. The move comes at a time when plans are afoot to develop Lucknow as the country’s first AI City. According to the state government, this investment is 67% higher than any other technology infrastructure in the country. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The initiative is part of a major push to develop Uttar Pradesh as the new IT destination.

The proposed investment is meant for 10,000 Graphics Processing Units, multi-modal language models and an AI innovation center. The state government will soon come up with the draft AI policy in line with Vision 2047.

Apart from this, a high-tech AI-based traffic management system is being proposed for Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, is already in the process of implementing an AI-enabled smart traffic system.

Under the state government’s flagship initiative, AI Pragya, over 10 lakh youths, teachers, gram pradhans, government employees, and farmers are being trained in AI, machine learning, data analytics and cybersecurity in partnership with tech giants like Microsoft, Intel, Google, and Guvi.

The state government aims to train 1.5 lakh people every month, with industry-ready certifications part of the programme.

AI-powered systems such as CCTV surveillance, facial recognition, number plate tracking, and SOS alert systems have been implemented in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

These are directly integrated with the 112 helpline and police control rooms. Additionally, the ‘Jarvis’ AI monitoring system is active in 70 prisons, ensuring 24x7 surveillance of inmates.

Under the UP Agris Project, 10 lakh farmers are being connected to AI-based technologies such as smart irrigation, drone mapping, pest detection, and digital market access. The initiative also involves 10,000 women’s self-help groups as active partners.

In the revenue department, satellite imaging and AI algorithms are being used for land consolidation and record management.

This has enabled accurate digital mapping, transparent land distribution, and reduction of disputes.

To protect mineral resources, 57 unmanned AI enabled check gates have been set up across 25 districts. Illegal mining is being monitored using RFID tags, geofencing, and AI camera-equipped weighbridges.

In the healthcare sector, the country’s first AI-based breast cancer screening centre has been established in Fatehpur, according to the state government.