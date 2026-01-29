Planning dept seeks ₹700-crore hike in development funds for Purvanchal, Bundelkhand

The planning department has sought an increase of ₹700 crore for the development of 37 districts under the Purvanchal/Bundelkhand Balanced Regional Development Fund (BRDF), a financial mechanism aimed at reducing regional disparities by funding development in identified backward districts. The fund supports multiple sectors, including infrastructure development, education, health, sanitation, drinking water, roads, sports, agriculture and capacity building in these regions. (For representation)

For the 2026-27 budget, a proposal seeking an allocation of ₹1,900 crore has been sent to the finance department. In the previous financial year, the BRDF allocation stood at ₹1,200 crore, including ₹800 crore for Purvanchal and ₹400 crore for Bundelkhand, a senior official said.

The BRDF focuses on addressing regional disparities by supporting development works in backward districts, primarily through the planning department. The fund supports multiple sectors, including infrastructure development, education, health, sanitation, drinking water, roads, sports, agriculture and capacity building in these regions.

Under the Purvanchal BRDF, the identified districts include Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Deoria, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Sonbhadra, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur and Shrawasti.

Under the Bundelkhand BRDF, the districts include Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba and Hamirpur.

The proposed increase is expected to give a major push to development in the 37 backward districts of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand in the next financial year. Of the ₹1,900 crore proposed, ₹1,400 crore has been earmarked for the Purvanchal Development Fund and ₹500 crore for the Bundelkhand Development Fund, the official said.

In addition to the BRDF allocation, a sum of ₹2,400 crore has been proposed for the Accelerated Economic Development Plan (AEDP) for 2026-27, the official added.

The AEDP allocation in 2025-26 was ₹2,350 crore. Under the AEDP, priority is given to infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges, drinking water supply, health facilities, educational institutions, rural electrification, urban lighting, ITI and polytechnic buildings, and minor irrigation works.