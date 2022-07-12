Plastic waste management portal, shakti vans, wild animal rescue centres in U.P. now: Forest minister
Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) forest minister Arun K Saxena on Tuesday said that his department has set up a portal for plastic waste management and was simultaneously focused on plantation in accordance with climate change needs.
He said that ‘shakti vans’ were set up in all the districts of the state where food forests were developed by planting saplings of fruit bearing trees and added that the government was monitoring air and water quality levels.
“Foundation of four wild animal rescue centres has been laid in Maharajganj, Pilibhit, Meerut and Chitrakoot. The heritage train with vistadome coaches is now operating between Dudhwa and Kartaniyaghat and a white tiger was the latest addition in the Gorakhpur zoo,” the minister said while sharing the 100-day report card of his department.
“We have placed water quality monitoring system in up and down stream of the Kondli drain in Noida to ascertain the level of pollution from Delhi side in river Yamuna,” the minister added.
He said, two central automatic air quality monitoring system each have been set up at Bareilly and Mordabad while one has been set up at Khurja. State has planted about 31-crore saplings till now and another 5-crore will be planted on August 15, he said.
“We have planted over 14-crore saplings in our forest area and particularly degraded forest areas. It has good survival rate,” said Manoj Kumar, additional chief secretary, forest and environment.
“According to the forest survey of India data sapling survival is 70% in rural areas and 80% in urban areas while in plantation in forest areas it is 90%. We intend to take forest/green cover to 15% in state from the present over 9%,” he said.
He said the plantation was in accordance with climate change. “The rising temperature in March impacted crops. We have target of sequestration of 18.55 million tonnes of carbon that basically comes from thermal power plants. We are also focused upon wetland as carbon sequestration is 4000 times more by algae than trees, if we grow algae in same area as tree for example one hectare for each,” said Singh.
U.P. Board: Rate list of NCERT syllabus-based books sent to DIoSs
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka U.P. Board has issued the latest list of its prescribed books for class 9 to class 12 based on NCERT syllabus. The copyright of a total of 67 books of 34 subjects has been taken by the U.P. Board from the National Council of Educational Research and Training and the list has also been sent to all the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) of the state.
Ludhiana | Plantation drive ‘Trees of Joy’ kick-started in city
A plantation drive— Trees of Joy— kick-started here on Tuesday. The drive will witness nearly 5,000 saplings to be planted at an upcoming township in city on the Sidhwan Canal road. A host of dignitaries, namely, Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, an environmentalist, a Padma Shri recipient and also a Rajya Sabha Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Jasbir Singh, and NGT chief secretary SC Aggarwal participated in the event.
Ludhiana | Alternative road to connect Rattanheri with Khanna city
A new alternative road to connect Rattanheri and other villages with Khanna town has been built, the district administration told on Tuesday. Khanna additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains informed that on the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, the public works department (PWD) constructed the 0.5-km-long motorable road from an underpass to a government school. The road would ensure an easy access to people of Rattanheri and nearby areas to reach Khanna city, he added.
Ludhiana | GADVASU interns resume strike, close gate number 5
After the state government failed to fulfil the demand of increasing the stipend, the students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) resumed their strike and commenced a chain hunger strike from Tuesday. The interns also closed the gate number 5 for two-and-half-hours— from 8.30am to 11am— as during this time interval, the teachers and other staff of the university come to the campus.
‘Leather export registers 32.5% growth in 2021-22’
Leather and leather products, including footwear, has registered a growth of 32.5% in the year 2021-22, as their export increased to 4.9 billion US dollars from 3 billion USD, said chairman of the council for leather exports, Sanjay Leela. The export to the United States has registered an unprecedented growth of 78.5%, increasing from 128.49 million USD to 228.40 million USD in April-May 2022, he said.
