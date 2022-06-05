Plot to kill me, alleges Rakesh Tikait
MEERUT Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has alleged that the government was hatching a conspiracy to kill him. He also alleged that the attack on him in Karnataka was also a planned move and earlier the plan was to kill him in Delhi during the farmers’ movement.
Addressing a Kisan Panchayat in Kankerkhera on Friday evening, he called upon the BKU supporters and workers to unite instead of fighting with each other. He reiterated that the Tikait family would always remain with the farmers. “They will not backtrack. If one Tikait goes, another will replace him,” he said.
He accused the government of indulging in divisive politics and hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him. “They also want to break the Tikait family and the organisation, but it will not happen,” he said, assuring the farmers that the Tikait family would continue to raise their issues.
He said that Naresh Tikait had taken up the responsibility of serving farmers after the demise of Baba Mahendra Singh Tikait. “There are 17-18 more members in the Tikait family who will nurture and lead the organisation,” he said.
The state government had promised free electricity to tube-wells for irrigation before the elections and but was now exploiting the farmers by placing meters on tube-wells, he said. “They are banning 10—year- old tractors and other vehicles. We were fighting against it and will not tolerate such exploitation of farmers,” said Tikait.
The farmer leader appealed to farmers to expand the reach of the organisation by enrolling more members.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
