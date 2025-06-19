Plot-wise surveys, GIS mapping to rid govt land of encroachments

In a renewed bid to reclaim public spaces and enforce rule of law, the administration has launched a campaign to crack down on encroachments across Lucknow and other districts under the division, targeting illegal occupations of government and gram sabha land by unauthorised developers and mafia, officials said on Thursday. Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob said any official found shielding land mafia or delaying enforcement will face strict disciplinary action (File Photo)

Officials asserted that encroachments -- be it under political or financial influence -- would not be tolerated.

As part of the crackdown, plot-wise surveys, GIS mapping, and zero-tagging of all government land across the city have been ordered to fast-track identification of encroachments. Special attention is being paid to high-value plots and zones where unauthorised colonies have mushroomed, officials said.

The administration has instructed joint teams from the revenue department and municipal corporation to crack down on illegal plotting or boundary construction. Demolition orders will be executed without delay, and the reclaimed land will be re-integrated into official records with proper fencing and signage to prevent reoccupation, officials added.

“It’s a mission to restore public trust, accountability, and lawful governance over land resources,” divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob said during a high-level review meeting on Thursday. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar and Lucknow Development Authority joint secretary SP Singh were among those present in the meeting along with officials from the revenue department, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, and urban planning department.

Accountability for inaction:

Any official found shielding land mafia or delaying enforcement will face strict disciplinary action, Jacob said. “Protecting encroachers, whether through silence or collusion, will invite consequences. We are fixing accountability at every level,” she added.

Beyond physical removal, the administration is also focusing on long-term deterrents -- ensuring all cleared land is immediately recorded, fenced, and labelled with ownership signage to signal state control, officials said.