PM greets Yogi on b’day, says he is working for U.P.’s progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. In a post on his X handle, the PM wished him a long and healthy life. Expressing his gratitude to the PM, Yogi said, “Your heartfelt and energetic wishes are a source of immense inspiration for me.” (HT file)

“Birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh CM, @myogiadityanath Ji on his birthday. He is working for UP’s progress and for empowering the poor and downtrodden. I wish him a long and healthy life in the times to come,” the PM’s post read.

Expressing his gratitude to the PM, Yogi said, “Your heartfelt and energetic wishes are a source of immense inspiration for me. Under your successful guidance, the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’, which honours heritage and development, is becoming a reality.”

Many Union leaders, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, along with CM of various states also extended birthday wishes to Yogi Adityanath.

In response, Yogi said: “Your best wishes will always inspire me to achieve the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’.”