PM has done unprecedented work for Sikhs, farmers: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said no other leader till date had done the kind of work that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done for the Sikh community and farmers.

Paying his obeisance at the Namdev Gurdwara here along with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Nadda also credited the PM with ensuring that copies of Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib reached India from Afghanistan. Forty-four Afghan Sikhs carrying three copies of the Guru Granth Sahib reached India on a special flight on August 24 after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan earlier that month.

Nadda was in Kanpur to inaugurate six BJP regional offices and to take stock of the booth level preparations with various other leaders in Kanpur-Bundelkhand region.

The BJP president also said the PM ensured that perpetrators of 1984 anti-Sikh riots were punished. “The prime minister has sent those involved in anti-Sikh riots to jail no matter how influential they were,” he said. His meeting with Sikh community leaders came weeks after eight people, including four Sikh farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

Later, addressing booth presidents of three divisions (Kanpur-Bundelkhand region) including Kanpur, Jhansi and Chitrakoot, he said the total number of polling booths in the country was 10.40 lakh. “The BJP has presence in 8.50 lakh booths. In days to come, the party will cover the remaining ones,” Nadda added.

Attacking the Opposition, he said the BJP cared for nationalism while for others family was the priority. “We talk of nationalism and they (Opposition) keep remembering Jinnah. We have to teach these followers of Jinnah a lesson,” the BJP chief said.

Stepping up the attack without naming any party, he said the followers of Jinnah were confined to a family when the BJP workers were helping people during both Covid wave. “We have to remember that such parties have nothing to do with public welfare or development. We have given such parties a befitting reply,” he said.

On farmers, he said the PM was the biggest well-wisher of farmers and had done his best for them. “Many leaders called themselves farmer leaders and exploited the farmers for years but the fact remains that the PM has been their biggest well-wisher. As the election draw closer, the Congress is again talking of loan waiver which is a gimmick,” Nadda said.

Having a total 57 assembly seats, the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region has 22,143 booths. The BJP is yet to constitute a booth level unit in 900 booths.