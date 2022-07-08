PM inaugurates Akshaya Patra’s new kitchen in Kashi
VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s new kitchen here in the presence of UP Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
The state-of-the-art centralised kitchen supported by Westbridge Capital is spread over an area of three acres. It is Akshaya Patra’s 62nd kitchen in the country and fifth in Uttar Pradesh. It will enable the Foundation to impact the lives of over 100,000 children through the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), [formerly the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme.
The chief guest for the inauguration ceremony was PM Modi, while the guests of honour were Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The event was presided over by Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman, Akshaya Patra and Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice-chairman.
The inauguration was followed by a tour of the kitchen facility and a symbolic serving of meal to the children. The dignitaries present unequivocally commended Akshaya Patra’s efforts to address hunger and malnutrition in the country through the feeding programme and pledged their support to the organisation’s endeavours.
Madhu Pandit Dasa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for gracing the occasion and said, “Today, we write yet another chapter in our association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. We are immensely grateful to the government for this opportunity to serve the children of Varanasi and would like to reiterate our commitment to various developmental programmes and initiatives of the administration.
He also thanked Sandeep Singhal, co-founder & MD of Westbridge Capitol and his team for sponsoring this kitchen and supporting the Foundation’s efforts to address classroom hunger
Akshaya Patra has been an implementing partner of the Government of Uttar Pradesh for the school lunch programme since 2004. With the launch of the new kitchen, the Foundation will be implementing the programme in Varanasi.
The new unit will follow world-class manufacturing practices and the highest standards of hygiene, food safety and quality to ensure that nutritious mid-day meals are cooked and delivered to children in the region. Its salient features include a roti machine with 40k rotis/hr capacity, a 700-ltr capacity rice cauldron with a hydraulic system, 1,200-ltr capacity dal cauldron with automatic motors and an RO plant for water purification.
Akshaya Patra will use solar panels for electricity production with a heat pump and solar water heater to boil water for making food.
In adherence to the MDM Guidelines and as per the practice of serving food in accordance with the local palate, Akshaya Patra’s menu for Varanasi will include mixed veg soya masala, chhole masala, rajma masala, roti, jeera rice, plain rice, veg pulao, masala bhaji pulao, kheer and a fruit.
-
PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand e-way on July 16 now
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16, said UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority in a tweet. Uttar Pradesh will have an operational network of 1,225 km of expressways when the Prime Minister opens the Bundelkhand Expressway. It will be the sixth expressway in Uttar Pradesh. In the coming years, Uttar Pradesh will have 13 expressways with operational network of 3,200 km.
-
Three held for priest’s murder in UP’s Prayagraj
Prayagraj police arrested three priests in connection with murder of another priest who was shot dead in a dispute over 'yajmani' (pilgrim client) at Sachha Baba Nagar in Naini area on Tuesday afternoon. Police also recovered the two double barrel guns used in the crime. On their confession, police recovered two guns, five live ammunition and two empty cartridges. On Tuesday, they again had an altercation with Ashish Tiwari and his brothers Lavkush and Ramashankar.
-
After U.P. poll rout, BSP makes bid to regain Dalit base
After facing debacle in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party has again started banking on Dalit community while trying to win support of Muslims with an eye on the next general election. These leaders, including Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Akhilesh Ambedkar, Sudhir Bharti, Rajkumar Gautam, Madan Ram and Vijay Pratap, have been given important positions.
-
Red mangoes, a major attraction at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav
Red coloured mangoes were a big attraction at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav that concluded at Avadh Shilpgram on Thursday. Rajan said earlier coloured variety of Indian mangoes largely meant few varieties like Husnara, Vanraj, Surkha, Surkha Verma, Siduriya, and Mussarat Shah and these were mostly presented at mango fairs. “Now, there are about 100-varieties of red colour mangoes in the market like Tommy Atkins, Eldon, and Sensation,” he said.
-
PMC intervention helps ease traffic situation at Nal stop flyover
In order to ease the traffic chaos at Nal Stop flyover, the Pune Municipal Corporation and traffic police took various steps like shifting the PMPML bus stop, readjusting the signal timings, traffic diversions from other small roads and deploying more traffic personnels to monitor the situation. Majority of people coming from Abhinav chowk were facing problem while moving towards Paud phata as the length of the road had reduced due to the flyover.
