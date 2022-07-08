PM inaugurates Akshaya Patra’s new kitchen in Kashi

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s new kitchen here in the presence of UP Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state-of-the-art centralised kitchen supported by Westbridge Capital is spread over an area of three acres. It is Akshaya Patra’s 62nd kitchen in the country and fifth in Uttar Pradesh. It will enable the Foundation to impact the lives of over 100,000 children through the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), [formerly the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme.

The chief guest for the inauguration ceremony was PM Modi, while the guests of honour were Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The event was presided over by Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman, Akshaya Patra and Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice-chairman.

The inauguration was followed by a tour of the kitchen facility and a symbolic serving of meal to the children. The dignitaries present unequivocally commended Akshaya Patra’s efforts to address hunger and malnutrition in the country through the feeding programme and pledged their support to the organisation’s endeavours.

Madhu Pandit Dasa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for gracing the occasion and said, “Today, we write yet another chapter in our association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. We are immensely grateful to the government for this opportunity to serve the children of Varanasi and would like to reiterate our commitment to various developmental programmes and initiatives of the administration.

He also thanked Sandeep Singhal, co-founder & MD of Westbridge Capitol and his team for sponsoring this kitchen and supporting the Foundation’s efforts to address classroom hunger

Akshaya Patra has been an implementing partner of the Government of Uttar Pradesh for the school lunch programme since 2004. With the launch of the new kitchen, the Foundation will be implementing the programme in Varanasi.

The new unit will follow world-class manufacturing practices and the highest standards of hygiene, food safety and quality to ensure that nutritious mid-day meals are cooked and delivered to children in the region. Its salient features include a roti machine with 40k rotis/hr capacity, a 700-ltr capacity rice cauldron with a hydraulic system, 1,200-ltr capacity dal cauldron with automatic motors and an RO plant for water purification.

Akshaya Patra will use solar panels for electricity production with a heat pump and solar water heater to boil water for making food.

In adherence to the MDM Guidelines and as per the practice of serving food in accordance with the local palate, Akshaya Patra’s menu for Varanasi will include mixed veg soya masala, chhole masala, rajma masala, roti, jeera rice, plain rice, veg pulao, masala bhaji pulao, kheer and a fruit.