PM lauds ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme coverage in Bundelkhand
LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday applauded the Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government for providing access to clean drinking water in many parts of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions through tap water in each household (‘Har Ghar Jal’) scheme, as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath too tweeted the reference made by the PM.
While inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun, Modi said this Jal Jeevan Mission had played an important role in accelerating the pace of development in the state.
He also listed various dam projects and spoke of efforts being made to ensure that river water helped most people.
“Our government is working continuously to provide piped water to every household in Bundelkhand. Under this mission, water connections have been given to lakhs of families of the region and my mothers and sisters have benefited immensely from this,” Modi said.
BJP leaders said that the Jal Shakti ministry was trying to ensure that by 2024 (the time when Lok Sabha elections are due) piped water reached the unreached.
“We are constantly trying to make the river water reach as many people as possible in Bundelkhand and Ratoli dam project, Bhavani dam project and Mazgaon Jilli sprinkler irrigation project are result of such efforts,” the PM said, adding that a huge sum of money had been sanctioned for the Ken-Betwa link project.
“These projects are going to change the life of a large part of Bundelkhand,” he said.
Modi also spoke of the plan to develop Amrit Sarovars across the country and said that in Bundelkhand too, these would be built.
“As many as 75 Amrit Sarovars will be built in every district of Bundelkhand. A lot of work is being done for the coming generations for water security,” he added.
He said irrigation facilities left incomplete for decades were being completed now.
“Many small and big dams are being built, so that the lives of the poor and the farmers become easy,” he added.
-
Three-year-old falls into pit, dies in Koregaon Khurd village
A three-year-old girl from Koregaon Khurd village of Pune district fell into a toilet pit and died on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Gatha Nitin Kaduskar (3). The girl was playing at the backyard of her house, near a pit construction site, with other children. Villagers rescued the girl from the pit and rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead before admission.
-
Creation of AU’s ex-fine arts student set to get permanent display
After a wait of eight long years, finally a sculpture made by a former fine arts student of Allahabad University, Udham Singh Patel, has found Chandra Shekhar Azad Park—a suitable place in the heart of city—where it will get a permanent display. Fibre and iron grills were used as material in the sculpture. Distressed, Patel then met the vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority, Arvind Singh Chauhan who promised to help him.
-
E-way of progress to boost economic activity, says Yogi
Jalaun: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the Bundelkhand expressway would add a new dimension to the growth and economy of not only Bundelkhand but the entire state. Yogi, who drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was speaking at a public meeting held to mark the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh's fourth expressway in Bundelkhand. He said the 296-km expressway would boost economic activity and give seamless connectivity.
-
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Bathinda
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unidentified persons at Rama town, located about 40km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The statue was set up in the park situated near the municipal council office. Sources said the park had faulty lights and there was no person to maintain the public park. Rama Mandi SHO Harjot Mann said the head of the statue was found missing.
-
Sikh faith’s ‘Khanda’ symbol emoji soon on your phones
Washington : Come September and iOS and Android users might be able to use a “Khanda” (symbol of the Sikh faith) emoji while texting or tweeting or posting anything on social media applications. Ahead of World Emoji Day (July 17), the emoji experts at Emojipedia have compiled and published sample images of the 31 new emoji characters slated for inclusion in version 15.0 of the Unicode standard, TechCrunch reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics