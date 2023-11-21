PM Mitra Textile Park to get extensive road connectivity

The PM Mitra Mega Textile and Apparel Park in Atari village in Malihabad on the outskirts of the city will be connected with a four-lane road to ensure better connectivity. Part of an Apparel Park. Photo by SaiSen (HT File Photo)

The park is coming up in 1100 acres where the state government is expecting investment of ₹10,000 crore.

According to the office of additional chief secretary, Handloom and Textile Industry, the outer ring road (Ratha Underpass) to the PM Mitra Park will be 14.280 km long.

While the road from the Ratha Underpass to the IIM will have a total length of 8.800 km.

The project will come up at a cost of ₹454.34 crore, said the state government.

The Park will be developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The core infrastructure will be constructed with ₹500 crore while a provision of ₹300 crore has been made for manufacturing units.

Common infrastructure at the park includes a road network, 24x7 power supply, water supply, warehouse, zero liquid discharge effluent treatment plant, training and skill development facility, administrative building, product display facility, and testing laboratory along with an exhibition centre.

Similarly, social infrastructure includes workers’ hostels, housing zones, medical facilities, commercial and recreational facilities, open spaces, parks and security.

