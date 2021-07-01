PM Modi enquires about KGMU tele-medicine facility during virtual interaction with doctor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke via video link to a King George’s Medical University (KGMU) doctor about the tele-medicine facility being run by the medical university and asked him about his experience of being a part of the initiative.

On the completion of six years of Digital India, Modi was speaking to beneficiaries from across the country in various fields via video conferencing and KGMU was one such institution his interaction focused on.

During the virtual interaction, Dr Bhupendra Singh briefed the PM about the benefits of tele-medicine facility, a digital way to treat patients.

A patient from East Champaran in Bihar, who is under treatment via KGMU tele-medicine facility, was connected simultaneously. The elderly woman’s grandson Shubham spoke to the PM.

“Shubham is very happy with Digital India, what is your experience with the telemedicine initiative?” the PM asked Dr Bhupendra Singh.

“When the pandemic came a year ago, we were worried about how patients will get treatment as they won’t be able to come (to hospital)? But telemedicine has not only made it easy to prescribe medicines but also helps us understand the behaviour of patients just as if we were face-to-face,” said Dr Singh, who is treating the woman patient from Bihar.

“E-Sanjeevani is a better alternative. Old records can be uploaded for reviews during consultations,” said Dr Singh.

Earlier, after extending his greetings on the National Doctors’ Day, the PM said, “Doctors have served humanity during the pandemic.”

“KGMU has till now given consultancy to over two lakh patients and this is the highest among all other such facilities in the country,” said Dr Sheetal Verma, nodal officer of the telemedicine facility at KGMU. The Digital India programme was started on July 1, 2015.

“It is due to the confidence of patients that we have helped the maximum number of patients in India and still the numbers are being added every day,” said Dr Sheetal.

Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, vice chancellor of KGMU, said that it was indeed a momentous occasion and a matter of immense pride that the beneficiaries of e-Sanjeevani and doctors from KGMU were chosen for the interaction with PM.