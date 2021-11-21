PM Modi hails positive change in police attitude towards public

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the positive change in the police attitude towards the general public, particularly post-Covid.

He was addressing the valedictory session of all India conference of directors general of police (DGPs) and inspectors general of police (IGPs) at UP Police Headquarters in Lucknow, stated a press released shared by UP police officials.

It further mentioned that PM Modi suggested the positive use of drone technology for the benefit of the people and stressed on the review of the SMART policing concept introduced in 2014. He suggested development of a roadmap for its continuous transformation and institutionalisation of the same in police forces. He urged to involve highly qualified youth to look for technological solutions through hackathon to tackle some of the routine challenges faced by the police.

During his address to the country’s top police brass, PM Modi called for analysis of all police related incidents and developing case studies, to make it an institutionalised learning mechanism. He hailed the hybrid format of the conference as it allowed the free flow of information between various ranks.

PM Modi suggested the development of inter-operable technologies which would benefit police forces across the country. He called for constituting a high-powered police technology mission, under the leadership of Union home minister Amit Shah to adopt future technologies for grassroot policing requirements.

PM Modi gave examples of CoWIN, GeM (Government e-Marketplace) and UPI while citing the importance of technology in the lives of the general public.

PM Modi participated in the discussions and gave suggestions in the conference for two days on Saturday and Sunday. In the run-up to the conference, various core groups of DGPs were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of national security such as prison reforms, terrorism, left-wing extremism, cyber-crimes, narcotics trafficking, foreign funding of NGOs, drone-related matters and development of border villages.

The conference was attended by 62 DGPs/IGPs of states/Union Territories and DGs of CAPFs (central armed police force)s/central police organisations (CPOs). Over 400 officers of various ranks attended the conference virtually from Intelligence Bureau (IB) offices across the country. The PM also awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service to IB personnel.

For the first time, as per the directives of the PM, Indian Police Service officers from various states had submitted articles on contemporary security issues, which added more value to the conference.

Earlier on Friday, the Union home minister had inaugurated the three-day conference, wherein he had awarded trophies to the three-best police stations of the country. He participated in all the discussions and offered his suggestions.