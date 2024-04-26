 PM Modi holds ‘electrifying’ road show in Bareilly - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi holds ‘electrifying’ road show in Bareilly

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2024 11:25 PM IST

People standing on both sides of the route took selfies and showered flower petals at the cavalcade as the Prime Minister’s vehicle passed them on the road

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening led a road show in Bareilly as he waved at the large crowd gathered along the route. Standing on a saffron-coloured vehicle decorated with flowers, he held an illuminated ‘lotus’ symbol and waved it at the people, many of whom carried ‘abki baar 400 paar’ placards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others during an election campaign road show amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Bareilly, Friday. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others during an election campaign road show amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Bareilly, Friday. (PTI Photo)

People standing on both sides of the route took selfies and showered flower petals at the cavalcade as the Prime Minister’s vehicle passed them on the road. The PM was accompanied by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP candidate from Bareilly Chhatrapal Gangwar.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Bareilly will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

The road show started from the Rajendra Nagar area and ended at the cross-section in DD Puram area, covering around 1.2km in around 40 minutes, local party officials said.

Bareilly, located at the heart of Rohilkhand region of western UP, is considered a bastion of the BJP. This time, the party has picked Chhatrapal Gangwar, a former junior minister in the state, over sitting eight-time MP Santosh Gangwar as its candidate from Bareilly.

Modi held a mega poll rally in support of BJP candidates in Aonla area of Bareilly on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / PM Modi holds ‘electrifying’ road show in Bareilly
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On