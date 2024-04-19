PM Modi in Amroha: How can Yaduvanshis be with those disrespecting Krishna?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday questioned the leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over their alliance with the Congress, saying how could the “Yaduvanshis” (descendants of Lord Krishna) be with the grand old party when its leader was disrespecting even Lord Krishna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a dholak at a rally in Amroha, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others on Friday. (ANI PHOTO )

The SP and the RJD are led by Yadav leaders.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Modi was addressing a public meeting at Amroha, a constituency in the western region of Uttar Pradesh where he also said “do shehzade” (two princes), a veiled reference to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were busy with the shoot of an already rejected film. Amroha goes to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26.

Modi began his address, telling the people about Krishna’s connection with Amroha and recalled his recent visit to Dwarka where he performed pooja under the sea.

“I went to the place (under the sea) where Krishna’s Dwarka was once. I performed pooja with all devotion and faith...But the Congress’s shehzada (prince) says there is nothing to worship under the sea. They are rejecting our faith and tradition of thousands of years for the vote bank politics,” said Modi.

“Those who call themselves Yaduvanshi, be it in Uttar Pradesh or in Bihar, I want to ask them, if you are a true Yaduvanshi, how you can have any relationship with those dishonouring Lord Krishna,” Modi said in an obvious reference to the SP and the RJD that have allied with the Congress in U.P. and Bihar.

Yogi targeted the Congress and the SP again for staying away from the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya.

“Even those who contested the Babri mosque case attended the consecration ceremony though they lost in the court. They (INDI alliance) are worse than them... As if this is not enough, they are attacking Ram temple and Sanatan Dharam every day,” he said.

Modi also said the Samajwadi Party leaders now call the Ram Bhaktas “pakhandi” (hypcrites). “Those with INDI alliance hate the Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

He also listed the work being done by his government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi made a mention of Congress candidate from Amroha Danish Ali (without naming him) and said, “The Congress candidate had problems in saying “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” Does the one who is averse to saying “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” deserve to be a member of parliament (MP)? Should such a person get entry in parliament?”

Without mentioning any leader or party, he also said, “These people don’t lose any opportunity to attack our faith. Remember, how much of a problem they had with the Tigri fair? They used to cause hindrance in the Tigri fair.”

He referred to the alleged policy of appeasement followed by the previous governments and said, “U.P. was pushed towards riots earlier. People of U.P. cannot forget the era of goonda raj. UP used to witness riots and the people had to leave their houses or put up boards to sell them.”

Targeting the social justice plank of the opposition, Modi said the previous governments betrayed the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in the name of social justice. “Modi is working to realise the dream of social justice,” he said, adding that the law to ban triple talaq and Har Ghar Jal scheme and the doorstep delivery of gas and power strengthened the cause of social justice.

While the Congress, SP and BSP governments did not care for the problems of the people, the BJP government is working round the clock to minimise the problems of farmers, Modi said.

In a bid to connect with the people, he said Amroha was known for manufacturing “Dholak”, the beat of which was heard in far-off places.

About Team India speedster Mohammad Shami, who is from Amroha, he said the player gave a tremendous performance in the 2023 World Cup. He said the Union government gave the Arjuna Award to Shami for the excellent performance while Yogi government is getting a stadium constructed in Amroha.

He also appealed to the voters to participate in elections.

“Today (Friday), the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is taking place. This is a big day for the festival of democracy. I want to appeal to all the voters to use their rights and cast their votes,” he said.

Kanwar Singh Tanwar is the BJP candidate in Amroha while the Congress has fielded Danish Ali and the BSP Mujahid Hussain.

Modi says U.P. will break 2014, 2019 records under Yogi’s leadership

Hailing the Yogi Adityanath government, which completed seven years in Uttar Pradesh in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it had got only two years to work till 2019 when the previous Lok Sabha elections were held but now the state will create new history in the ongoing parliamentary polls. The BJP won 62 Lok Sabha seats in UP and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) two in 2019. In 2014, the BJP won 71 and the Apna Dal two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“U.P. has shown governance, law and order and development. UP will create a new history, breaking the record of 2014 and 2019 under the leadership of Yogi,” Modi said in Amroha.

Modi also listed the work being done by his government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh.