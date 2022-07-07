PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand e-way on July 16 now
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16, said UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority in a tweet. Earlier, the inauguration programme was scheduled on July 12.
Uttar Pradesh will have an operational network of 1,225 km of expressways when the Prime Minister opens the Bundelkhand Expressway. It will be the sixth expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The other five expressways that are functional include Purvanchal Expressway (341 km), Yamuna Expressway (165 km), Agra- Lucknow Expressway ( 302 km), Delhi- Meerut Expressway (96 km) and NOIDA- Greater NOIDA Expressway (25 km).
In the coming years, Uttar Pradesh will have 13 expressways with operational network of 3,200 km. The expressways that are under construction or project of which have been approved by the government include Gorakhpur Link Expressway ( 91 km), Ganga-Express Way( 594 km), Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway( 63 km), Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway ( 380 km), Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway( 519 km), Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway ( 210 km) and Ghazipur-Ballia-Manjhighat Expressway ( 117 km), according to a state government spokesperson.
After becoming chief minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation of the country’s largest expressway network in Uttar Pradesh. In days to come, the state would have more expressway connectivity with many countries of the world. The chief minister made a radical change in the infrastructure of the state in the past five years. Realizing that infrastructure was the growth engine of the economy and roads were the mirror of progress, the double engine BJP government worked extensively for the rejuvenation of the roads, he said.
The state government is working on developing a network of roads in the state from the village to block headquarters, district headquarters and divisional headquarters. The government has fulfilled the decades-old demand of the people of NCR and western UP by constructing the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.
The foundation stone of the 594 km long Ganga Expressway had been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It would not only connect east UP with west but also connect central UP with various regions, he said.
Industrial corridors were also being built along highways and expressways. These corridors would give impetus to rapid, balanced and inclusive growth of the region and generate employment, he said.
The 296-km access controlled greenfield expressway starts near Bharatkoop in Chitrakkot district and merges with Agra- Lucknow expressway near Kudrail village in Etawah district. The expressway would pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jaluan, Auraiya and Etawah district, he said.
With the start of the Bundelkhand expressway, the area will be linked with a fast and smooth traffic corridor with Delhi and National Capital Region through Agra- Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway.
The expressway will give momentum to development of the backward region of Bundelkhand by giving thrust to agriculture, commerce, tourism and industrial sectors.
Three held for priest’s murder in UP’s Prayagraj
Prayagraj police arrested three priests in connection with murder of another priest who was shot dead in a dispute over 'yajmani' (pilgrim client) at Sachha Baba Nagar in Naini area on Tuesday afternoon. Police also recovered the two double barrel guns used in the crime. On their confession, police recovered two guns, five live ammunition and two empty cartridges. On Tuesday, they again had an altercation with Ashish Tiwari and his brothers Lavkush and Ramashankar.
After U.P. poll rout, BSP makes bid to regain Dalit base
After facing debacle in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party has again started banking on Dalit community while trying to win support of Muslims with an eye on the next general election. These leaders, including Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Akhilesh Ambedkar, Sudhir Bharti, Rajkumar Gautam, Madan Ram and Vijay Pratap, have been given important positions.
Red mangoes, a major attraction at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav
Red coloured mangoes were a big attraction at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav that concluded at Avadh Shilpgram on Thursday. Rajan said earlier coloured variety of Indian mangoes largely meant few varieties like Husnara, Vanraj, Surkha, Surkha Verma, Siduriya, and Mussarat Shah and these were mostly presented at mango fairs. “Now, there are about 100-varieties of red colour mangoes in the market like Tommy Atkins, Eldon, and Sensation,” he said.
PMC intervention helps ease traffic situation at Nal stop flyover
In order to ease the traffic chaos at Nal Stop flyover, the Pune Municipal Corporation and traffic police took various steps like shifting the PMPML bus stop, readjusting the signal timings, traffic diversions from other small roads and deploying more traffic personnels to monitor the situation. Majority of people coming from Abhinav chowk were facing problem while moving towards Paud phata as the length of the road had reduced due to the flyover.
CM Eknath Shinde reviews Pune Metro project work
PUNE Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, on Thursday, met Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha- Metro) managing director Brijesh Dixit in Mumbai and reviewed the Pune Metro project. Shinde, who earlier held the portfolio of the urban development ministry was also informed about the current status of the 48.2 km phase 2 project report of Pune Metro. “The CM has assured us that Pune Metro project would get all possible assistance,” said Dixit.
